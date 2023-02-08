International
WATCH LIVE: Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: UK to Start Training Ukrainian Military Pilots and Marines, Reports Say
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
08:52 GMT 08.02.2023
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.
Since October 10, Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, executed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.
In January, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. Washington said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.
UK to Start Training Ukrainian Military Pilots and Marines, Reports Say
Vladimir Zelensky will arrive in the UK on Wednesday to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian military, according to media reports, citing the Office of the British Prime Minister.
