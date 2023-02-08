LIVE UPDATES: UK to Start Training Ukrainian Military Pilots and Marines, Reports Say

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.

Since October 10, Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, executed by Ukrainian intelligence services.

The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.

The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.

In January, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. Washington said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.