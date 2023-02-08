International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/live-updates-biden-readies-for-state-of-the-union-address-to-kick-off-third-year-in-office-1107058816.html
LIVE UPDATES: Biden Delivers Second State of the Union Address Before Divided Congress
LIVE UPDATES: Biden Delivers Second State of the Union Address Before Divided Congress
US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address late Tuesday marks the first time he will be addressing Congress in a joint session since Republican lawmakers took control of the US House of Representatives.
2023-02-08T01:48+0000
2023-02-08T02:09+0000
americas
us
joe biden
biden administration
us congress
state of the union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_660a19a87ea154bc5a51bfff3de54ee2.jpg
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_808a327b9c5b21a3b073aea4fa2837f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden administration, state of the union, us congress, joe biden
biden administration, state of the union, us congress, joe biden
The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Biden Delivers Second State of the Union Address Before Divided Congress

01:48 GMT 08.02.2023 (Updated: 02:09 GMT 08.02.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address late Tuesday marks the first time he will be addressing Congress in a joint session since Republican lawmakers took control of the US House of Representatives.
The 2023 rendition of the State of the Union is expected to see US President Joe Biden tout his administration's efforts to strengthen the US economy, US-China relations in light of the Chinese balloon whirlwind, police reform and initiatives to address mental health issues, among other concerns. It's anticipated the speech will also lay the foundation for his 2024 presidential bid.
In line with tradition, a Republican rebuttal will be delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
02:45 GMT 08.02.2023
Biden Met by Boos After Saying GOP Wants to Alter Social Security in Debt Limit Debate
The US president was met with a chorus of boos and even multiple shouts of "liar" from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after he accused Republicans of planning to cut social security and medicare amid a debt ceiling standoff.
02:41 GMT 08.02.2023
Biden Calls for Tax on Wealthy: No Billionaire Should Be Paying Lower Tax Rate Than School Teacher or Fire Fighter
02:33 GMT 08.02.2023
POTUS Vows to Bring Down Costs of Meds, Cap Insulin at $35/Month
02:27 GMT 08.02.2023
'President for All Americans'
"To my Republican friends who voted against it but still ask to fund projects in their districts, don't worry. I promised to be the president for all Americans," Biden told the House chamber in reference to infrastructure laws. "We'll fund your projects. And I'll see you at the ground-breaking."
The president also underscored that "all construction materials used on federal infrastructure products must be made in America."
02:23 GMT 08.02.2023
'We're Going to Make Sure the Supply Chain for America Begins in America'
02:18 GMT 08.02.2023
Biden Calls on Divided Congress to 'Find Consensus'
"The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere," Biden said, touching on the outcome of the midterm elections which saw Republicans take control of the lower chamber.
"To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well."
02:14 GMT 08.02.2023
Biden: 'Today, Though Bruised, Our Democracy Remains Unbowed and Unbroken'
02:13 GMT 08.02.2023
Biden Congratulates McCarthy on House Speakership
In his opening acknowledgements, US President Joe Biden told newly-installed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: "I don't want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working with you."
02:08 GMT 08.02.2023
POTUS Has Arrived on Floor of US House
01:57 GMT 08.02.2023
US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Deemed 'Designated Survivor' Ahead of SOTU
01:52 GMT 08.02.2023
Biden in State of Union Will Say COVID-19 Pandemic No Longer ‘Controls Our Lives’
President Joe Biden in his upcoming State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening will affirm that the COVID-19 pandemic no longer controls the lives of Americans as Congress and the Biden administration battle over when to end public health measures.

"Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives," Biden will say in the speech, according to excerpts shared by the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, the House of Representative passed legislation that would terminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement imposed on travelers to the US. The White House’s Office of Management and Budget said in response to its passage by the lower chamber that the administration opposes reversing the policy.
01:50 GMT 08.02.2023
bar - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2023
Viral
Washington, DC Bars Ready State of the Union-Themed Drink Specials for Presidential Address Night
Yesterday, 21:04 GMT
01:43 GMT 08.02.2023
Biden, First Lady Depart White House Ahead of SOTU Address
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала