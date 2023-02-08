LIVE UPDATES: Biden Delivers Second State of the Union Address Before Divided Congress

The 2023 rendition of the State of the Union is expected to see US President Joe Biden tout his administration's efforts to strengthen the US economy, US-China relations in light of the Chinese balloon whirlwind, police reform and initiatives to address mental health issues, among other concerns. It's anticipated the speech will also lay the foundation for his 2024 presidential bid.
In line with tradition, a Republican rebuttal will be delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
