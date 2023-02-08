https://sputniknews.com/20230208/iran-triples-arms-exports-since-march-2022-1107083414.html

Iran Triples Arms Exports Since March 2022

Iran Triples Arms Exports Since March 2022

Iranian arms exports tripled between March and December 2022 year-on-year, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Seyyed Mehdi Farahi said on Wednesday.

2023-02-08T14:42+0000

2023-02-08T14:42+0000

2023-02-08T14:44+0000

military

iran

iranian defense ministry

arms export

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101920/46/1019204627_0:207:2200:1445_1920x0_80_0_0_957b88026fb9284d94f09421ec816eac.jpg

"The export of our defense products is gradually developing. This year [1402 according to the Iranian calendar, which began on March 21, 2022] it has tripled compared with last year," Farahi was quoted by Iranian news agency IRNA as saying. Iran started enhancing the development of its military-industrial complex ten years ago, which today has resulted in a noticeable increase in the share of domestic military equipment in exercises, the military official said. In 2022, its share increased by 10%, meaning that 93% of military equipment used in drills is Iranian-made, he specified. With the country having to contend with numerous foreign adversaries, its defense industry should be under the control of the government and not private actors, the Iranian general said.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, iranian arms export, iranian defense sector, military supplies