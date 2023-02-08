International
Iranian arms exports tripled between March and December 2022 year-on-year, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Seyyed Mehdi Farahi said on Wednesday.
"The export of our defense products is gradually developing. This year [1402 according to the Iranian calendar, which began on March 21, 2022] it has tripled compared with last year," Farahi was quoted by Iranian news agency IRNA as saying. Iran started enhancing the development of its military-industrial complex ten years ago, which today has resulted in a noticeable increase in the share of domestic military equipment in exercises, the military official said. In 2022, its share increased by 10%, meaning that 93% of military equipment used in drills is Iranian-made, he specified. With the country having to contend with numerous foreign adversaries, its defense industry should be under the control of the government and not private actors, the Iranian general said.
Iran Triples Arms Exports Since March 2022

14:42 GMT 08.02.2023 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 08.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense MinistryThis photo released on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013 by the Iranian Defense Ministry claims to show an air defense system with Sayyad-2 missiles prepared to be launched in an undisclosed location in Iran.
