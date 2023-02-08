https://sputniknews.com/20230208/exceptions-from-eus-oil-price-caps-show-russian-oil-in-demand-in-europe-russian-official-says-1107068956.html
Exceptions From EU's Oil Price Caps Show Russian Oil in Demand in Europe, Russian Official Says
Exceptions From EU's Oil Price Caps Show Russian Oil in Demand in Europe, Russian Official Says
Exceptions from the oil price caps set by the EU show that Russian oil and oil products are in demand in Europe
2023-02-08T07:00+0000
2023-02-08T07:00+0000
2023-02-08T07:00+0000
economy
russia
europe
oil prices
price cap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105093537_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1bffc89ccc91eaa2b8f025baec507a.jpg
"Yesterday, another amendment to the EU regulations — exceptions — was released. It emphasizes once again that our oil products and oil are in demand in Europe," Novak told reporters, noting that "European politicians once again have shown that their actions defy any logic." These exceptions are, in fact, the legalization of gray supply schemes already being implemented in Europe, the official added.Another package of sanctions against Russian oil went into effect earlier in February, with the EU agreeing on a $100 per barrel ceiling for Russian diesel fuel, and $45 per barrel for discounted products such as fuel oil. The price cap, however, does not apply to those oil products that are "substantially processed in a third country," as well as if they were produced in a third country by mixing Russian and foreign oil.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105093537_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_300af8fca5a4e912157364e1e38dc613.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
oil price cap, russian oil, demand in europe
oil price cap, russian oil, demand in europe
Exceptions From EU's Oil Price Caps Show Russian Oil in Demand in Europe, Russian Official Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Exceptions from the oil price caps set by the EU show that Russian oil and oil products are in demand in Europe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, adding that the actions of EU politicians are illogical.
"Yesterday, another amendment to the EU regulations — exceptions — was released. It emphasizes once again that our oil products and oil are in demand in Europe," Novak told reporters, noting that "European politicians once again have shown that their actions defy any logic."
These exceptions are, in fact, the legalization of gray supply schemes already being implemented in Europe, the official added.
Another package of sanctions against Russian oil
went into effect earlier in February, with the EU agreeing on a $100 per barrel ceiling for Russian diesel fuel, and $45 per barrel for discounted products such as fuel oil. The price cap, however, does not apply to those oil products that are "substantially processed in a third country," as well as if they were produced in a third country by mixing Russian and foreign oil.