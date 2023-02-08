International
Devastating Earthquake in Turkey and Syria in Moments: Salvation, Loss and Miracle
Devastating Earthquake in Turkey and Syria in Moments: Salvation, Loss and Miracle
On January 6, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria.
The number of deaths in Turkey, according to the latest data, has reached more than 6,000, with more than 37,000 injured. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning and a three-month state of emergency in 10 disaster-affected provinces.The Syrian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll from the deadly earthquake in Syria has risen to over 1,250, and more than 2,000 people have been injured.Many world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the consequences of the disaster.Take a look at the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes in Sputnik's gallery.
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On February 6, a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 7,000 in the two countries. The death toll is expected to climb, as more bodies are being recovered from the rubble.
The number of deaths in Turkey, according to the latest data, has reached more than 6,000, with more than 37,000 injured. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning and a three-month state of emergency in 10 disaster-affected provinces.
The Syrian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll from the deadly earthquake in Syria has risen to over 1,250, and more than 2,000 people have been injured.
Many world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the consequences of the disaster.
Take a look at the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes in Sputnik's gallery.
© AFP 2023 / Bulent Kilic

A man trapped in the rubble waits while debris is removed to work on his rescue in Hatay on February 7, 2023, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast.

1/15
© AP Photo / IHA Aerial photo shows the destruction in Hatay city center, southern Turkey, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
2/15
© AFP 2023 / Rami al Sayed

A newborn baby who was found still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother and pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria following a deadly earthquake receives medical care from Doctor Hani Maaruf at a clinic in Afrin on February 7, 2023. The infant is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighboring Turkey flattened the family home in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, cousin Khalil al-Suwadi said.

3/15
© AFP 2023 / Bulent Kilic

Earthquake survivors gather to collect supplies at a diaper distribution in Hatay on February 7, 2023, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast.

4/15
© AFP 2023 / Rami al Sayed

Residents retrieve an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023.

5/15
© Sputnik / Sertac Kayar / Go to the mediabank

People on the street in the earthquake-stricken Turkish city of Diyarbakir.

6/15
© AFP 2023 / Adem Altan

Rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicenter, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023.

7/15
© AFP 2023 / Adem Altan

Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicenter, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023.

8/15
© AFP 2023 / Bulent KilicEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Earthquake survivors sit sheltering in a tent in Hatay, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on February 7, 2023.
9/15
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

Personal belongings of residents of a house destroyed by the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria

10/15
© AP Photo / Ismsail Coskun/IHA

Emergency workers and medics rescue a woman from the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan, Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

11/15
© AFP 2023 / Bulent Kilic

A woman weeps as she stands beside the body of a victim in Hatay on February 7, 2023, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast.

12/15
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

Children in front of an earthquake-damaged apartment building in Aleppo, Syria.

13/15
© AFP 2023 / Bulent KilicEarthquake victims try to look for their relatives in Hatay, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on February 7, 2023.
14/15
© AP Photo / Omar Sanadiki

People sit in the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

15/15
