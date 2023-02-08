https://sputniknews.com/20230208/devastating-earthquake-in-turkey-and-syria-in-moments-salvation-loss-and-miracle-1107068696.html

Devastating Earthquake in Turkey and Syria in Moments: Salvation, Loss and Miracle

On January 6, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria.

2023-02-08T10:52+0000

2023-02-08T10:52+0000

2023-02-08T11:02+0000

The number of deaths in Turkey, according to the latest data, has reached more than 6,000, with more than 37,000 injured. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning and a three-month state of emergency in 10 disaster-affected provinces.The Syrian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll from the deadly earthquake in Syria has risen to over 1,250, and more than 2,000 people have been injured.Many world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the consequences of the disaster.Take a look at the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes in Sputnik's gallery.

