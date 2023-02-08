https://sputniknews.com/20230208/demands-for-supply-of-combat-aircraft-submarines-to-kiev-harm-allies-unity-scholz-1107079899.html
Demands for Supply of Combat Aircraft, Submarines to Kiev Harm Allies' Unity: Scholz
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Demands for the supply of military aircraft and submarines to Ukraine only harm the unity of NATO partners, and Germany will not take part in such discussions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
"What harms our unity is a public competition over who will demand what more — tanks, submarines, aircraft. What also hurts is bright domestic political statements and public criticism of partners and allies. Germany will not participate in this. Because every dissonance and speculation about a possible difference of opinion only benefits [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Scholz told lawmakers.
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Melnyk said that Germany should supply fighter jets, warships and submarines to Ukraine.
In January, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks
to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time. Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO countries to unlock the supply of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kiev.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.
Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.