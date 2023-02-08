International
WATCH LIVE: Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/corrupt-draft-evasion-scheme-uncovered-in-ukraine-source-says-1107075050.html
Corrupt Draft Evasion Scheme Uncovered in Ukraine, Source Says
Corrupt Draft Evasion Scheme Uncovered in Ukraine, Source Says
A new corrupt draft evasion scheme, which involves military commissars and volunteer organizations in Ukraine, has become known to the Russian security forces from sources among Ukrainian troops
2023-02-08T10:16+0000
2023-02-08T10:16+0000
world
ukraine
corruption
ukrainian army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094059454_0:79:3071:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_4b570d54a2e996598fa11df8e86c0827.jpg
"According to information received from sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a corruption scheme of draft evasion has been established in Ukraine. The entrance tariff is $10,000. It is a one-time payment to a military commissar in order to enroll a potential recruit in a volunteer organization operating at each Recruitment and Social Support Center of the Ukrainian army. This is how the military enlistment offices are called there now," the source said. Each volunteer is expected to collect voluntary donations through social networks from citizens in favor of the army, the source added. In August 2022, Ukrainian media reported that a scheme involving traveling abroad under the pretense of being students to evade conscription, allegedly to attend Polish and Baltic universities, was gaining momentum among Ukrainian residents.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094059454_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba50ece6473db5dbb2a3f76fb44236a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new corrupt draft evasion scheme, ukrainian troops, russian security forces
new corrupt draft evasion scheme, ukrainian troops, russian security forces

Corrupt Draft Evasion Scheme Uncovered in Ukraine, Source Says

10:16 GMT 08.02.2023
© GENYA SAVILOVA Ukrainian serviceman aims a 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad looks throw a device during military exercises of Ukrainian army on shooting range in Kiev region on October 28, 2016. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP)
A Ukrainian serviceman aims a 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad looks throw a device during military exercises of Ukrainian army on shooting range in Kiev region on October 28, 2016. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2023
© GENYA SAVILOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
HENICHESK (Sputnik) - A new corrupt draft evasion scheme, which involves military commissars and volunteer organizations in Ukraine, has become known to the Russian security forces from sources among Ukrainian troops, a representative of law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"According to information received from sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a corruption scheme of draft evasion has been established in Ukraine. The entrance tariff is $10,000. It is a one-time payment to a military commissar in order to enroll a potential recruit in a volunteer organization operating at each Recruitment and Social Support Center of the Ukrainian army. This is how the military enlistment offices are called there now," the source said.
Each volunteer is expected to collect voluntary donations through social networks from citizens in favor of the army, the source added.
"Depending on the amount collected, each volunteer is required to pay tribute personally to the military commissar through his intermediaries, the amount varies from 5% to 10% of the total sum collected," the source said.
In August 2022, Ukrainian media reported that a scheme involving traveling abroad under the pretense of being students to evade conscription, allegedly to attend Polish and Baltic universities, was gaining momentum among Ukrainian residents.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала