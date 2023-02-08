International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/coincidence-or-just-trolling-russia-develops-heavy-drone-called-trump-1107083573.html
Coincidence or Just Trolling? Russia Develops Heavy Drone Called TrUMP
Coincidence or Just Trolling? Russia Develops Heavy Drone Called TrUMP
The Ukrainian security crisis has once again confirmed the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles in modern military conflict, with Russia dramatically ramping up production and research in this field last spring and summer.
2023-02-08T14:52+0000
2023-02-08T14:58+0000
military
donald trump
drone
unmanned aerial vehicle
name
naming
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107573/11/1075731148_0:0:2704:1521_1920x0_80_0_0_7a05f6c7f7427feedddbbd1bdc371057.jpg
Russian engineers have developed a new drone capable of delivering up to 250 kilograms of useful cargo distances up to 600 km, a military industry source has told Sputnik.The drone, known as the ‘Transport Aviation Multifunctional Platform’, or its Russian-language acronym ‘TrUMP’, has a cruising speed of 195 km per hour, and a flight ceiling of 3,000 meters. It features a 2,650 liter cargo compartment, and can drop loads via parachute if necessary to the mission.The UAV is designed to be able to operate in adverse weather, and in conditions considered too dangerous for manned aircraft, and features landing gear allowing takeoff and landing on short, unprepared runways, according to the source. In addition to delivering cargoes to ground forces, the UAV can also act as a strike drone thanks to downward-folding cargo compartment doors.The drone can also be used for civilian purposes, including as an agricultural sprayer and airborne monitoring of large areas using customizable onboard radar, optical and cartographic equipment.The large drone is said to consist of a modular design, including replaceable wing, engine and landing gear components, and has an onboard rescue system to minimize damage to ground infrastructure in case of an accident.Sputnik’s source did not clarify whether the decision to name the drone the ‘TrUMP’ has anything to do with the former US president.However, Russian commentators online had a field day over the name. “Let TrUMP serve us - to carry out difficult and dangerous tasks!” one person quipped. “Thanks to this name, Donald Trump will be thrown under the bus in the US and accused of sponsoring the creation of a drone named in his honor,” another pointed out, recalling the endless Russiagate allegations against the former president. “Also developed was the BaiDON field bio-toilet (‘Tank Innovation for Waste and Manure’),” a third person joked.Information about when the drone will be fielded, who will manufacture it and when the military or government agencies can expect deliveries was not provided.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/china-commissions-ai-controlled-drone-mothership-research-vessel-zhu-hai-yun-1106295485.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/moscow-drones-used-for-attacks-on-crimea-other-russian-regions-made-by-us-spektreworks-1105514568.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107573/11/1075731148_170:0:2574:1803_1920x0_80_0_0_d19190d94161e6478c634af17fd00967.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drone, unmanned aerial vehicle, uav, donald trump, russian drone, russia
drone, unmanned aerial vehicle, uav, donald trump, russian drone, russia

Coincidence or Just Trolling? Russia Develops Heavy Drone Called TrUMP

14:52 GMT 08.02.2023 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 08.02.2023)
© Andrew HarnikPresident Donald Trump points to the sun as he arrives to view the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump points to the sun as he arrives to view the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2023
© Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Ukrainian security crisis has once again confirmed the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles in modern military conflict, with Russia dramatically ramping up production and research in this field last spring and summer in response to shortcomings.
Russian engineers have developed a new drone capable of delivering up to 250 kilograms of useful cargo distances up to 600 km, a military industry source has told Sputnik.
The drone, known as the ‘Transport Aviation Multifunctional Platform’, or its Russian-language acronym ‘TrUMP’, has a cruising speed of 195 km per hour, and a flight ceiling of 3,000 meters. It features a 2,650 liter cargo compartment, and can drop loads via parachute if necessary to the mission.
The UAV is designed to be able to operate in adverse weather, and in conditions considered too dangerous for manned aircraft, and features landing gear allowing takeoff and landing on short, unprepared runways, according to the source. In addition to delivering cargoes to ground forces, the UAV can also act as a strike drone thanks to downward-folding cargo compartment doors.
The drone can also be used for civilian purposes, including as an agricultural sprayer and airborne monitoring of large areas using customizable onboard radar, optical and cartographic equipment.
The large drone is said to consist of a modular design, including replaceable wing, engine and landing gear components, and has an onboard rescue system to minimize damage to ground infrastructure in case of an accident.
Sputnik’s source did not clarify whether the decision to name the drone the ‘TrUMP’ has anything to do with the former US president.
Chinese smart ship Zhu Hai Yun, a drone mothership and research vessel - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
World
China Commissions AI-Controlled Drone Mothership Research Vessel Zhu Hai Yun
13 January, 17:17 GMT
However, Russian commentators online had a field day over the name. “Let TrUMP serve us - to carry out difficult and dangerous tasks!” one person quipped. “Thanks to this name, Donald Trump will be thrown under the bus in the US and accused of sponsoring the creation of a drone named in his honor,” another pointed out, recalling the endless Russiagate allegations against the former president. “Also developed was the BaiDON field bio-toilet (‘Tank Innovation for Waste and Manure’),” a third person joked.
Information about when the drone will be fielded, who will manufacture it and when the military or government agencies can expect deliveries was not provided.
Fire smoke rises over an airfield. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Russia
Moscow: Drones Used for Attacks on Crimea, Other Russian Regions Made by US Spektreworks
16 December 2022, 09:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала