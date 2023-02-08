https://sputniknews.com/20230208/coincidence-or-just-trolling-russia-develops-heavy-drone-called-trump-1107083573.html

The Ukrainian security crisis has once again confirmed the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles in modern military conflict, with Russia dramatically ramping up production and research in this field last spring and summer.

Russian engineers have developed a new drone capable of delivering up to 250 kilograms of useful cargo distances up to 600 km, a military industry source has told Sputnik.The drone, known as the ‘Transport Aviation Multifunctional Platform’, or its Russian-language acronym ‘TrUMP’, has a cruising speed of 195 km per hour, and a flight ceiling of 3,000 meters. It features a 2,650 liter cargo compartment, and can drop loads via parachute if necessary to the mission.The UAV is designed to be able to operate in adverse weather, and in conditions considered too dangerous for manned aircraft, and features landing gear allowing takeoff and landing on short, unprepared runways, according to the source. In addition to delivering cargoes to ground forces, the UAV can also act as a strike drone thanks to downward-folding cargo compartment doors.The drone can also be used for civilian purposes, including as an agricultural sprayer and airborne monitoring of large areas using customizable onboard radar, optical and cartographic equipment.The large drone is said to consist of a modular design, including replaceable wing, engine and landing gear components, and has an onboard rescue system to minimize damage to ground infrastructure in case of an accident.Sputnik’s source did not clarify whether the decision to name the drone the ‘TrUMP’ has anything to do with the former US president.However, Russian commentators online had a field day over the name. “Let TrUMP serve us - to carry out difficult and dangerous tasks!” one person quipped. “Thanks to this name, Donald Trump will be thrown under the bus in the US and accused of sponsoring the creation of a drone named in his honor,” another pointed out, recalling the endless Russiagate allegations against the former president. “Also developed was the BaiDON field bio-toilet (‘Tank Innovation for Waste and Manure’),” a third person joked.Information about when the drone will be fielded, who will manufacture it and when the military or government agencies can expect deliveries was not provided.

