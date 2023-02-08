https://sputniknews.com/20230208/c-of-e-to-drop-our-father-from-prayers-to-appease-trans-and-non-binary-churchgoers-1107085614.html

C of E to Drop 'Our Father' From Prayers to Appease Trans and Non-Binary Churchgoers

C of E to Drop 'Our Father' From Prayers to Appease Trans and Non-Binary Churchgoers

The Church of England, Britain's official religion headed by the monarchy, has tried to become more politically-correct in recent decades by ordaining female vicars as well as openly gay bishopss.

2023-02-08T17:26+0000

2023-02-08T17:26+0000

2023-02-08T17:26+0000

uk

britain

great britain

church of england

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107088110_0:323:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bc4c90efd5dda7cc6c2c24effef91ed.jpg

Anglican church leaders are mulling a ban on all references to God as male for fear of offending transgender and non-binary worshippers.The Church of England could soon drop references to the lord as "he" and "father" in favour of more "inclusive language."The church's leadership has been "exploring the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years," said the Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave."After some dialogue between the two commissions in this area, a new joint project on gendered language will begin this spring," Ipgrave said. "In common with other potential changes to authorised liturgical provision, changing the wording and number of authorised forms of absolution would require a full synodical process for approval."But some voices in the church were unhappy at the idea of praying to a gender-neutral 'holy non-birthing parent'.The church tried to downplay the row, insisting that any changes to the liturgy would require "legislation" by the ruling General Synod."This is nothing new," a spokesperson insisted. "Christians have recognised since ancient times that God is neither male nor female, yet the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship."

https://sputniknews.com/20230208/snp-sausage-party-scottish-police-id-trans-butcher-in-child-kidnap-case-as-man-1107072744.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, britain, church of england, non-binary, gender-neutral, transgender