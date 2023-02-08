https://sputniknews.com/20230208/biden-state-of-the-union-speech-just-populist-rhetoric-not-reality-experts-say-1107063624.html

Biden State of The Union Speech Just 'Populist Rhetoric,' Not Reality, Experts Say

Biden State of The Union Speech Just 'Populist Rhetoric,' Not Reality, Experts Say

President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech was forceful populist rhetoric but did not reflect any true reality

2023-02-08T05:25+0000

2023-02-08T05:25+0000

2023-02-08T05:25+0000

americas

us

joe biden

speech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106544326_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7f07e2cc51c8d8e2f762904727758bd.jpg

"It was notable that Biden really tried to wrap himself in populist rhetoric," independent journalist and political analyst Sam Husseini said after Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. "Corruptions of big tech, nursing homes, drug companies, the need to tax billionaires, all figured prominently. The problem of course is that it's rhetoric, not reality." Both major US political parties remained wedded to corporate corruption and the super wealthy, Husseini added. Husseini also observed how little time Biden spent dealing with foreign policy. Financial analyst, historian and former merchant banker Martin Hutchinson said Biden's speech will have no effect on his falling approval numbers "though cheerleaders in the media will try to make it have one." The president's rhetorical delivery, he added, was strong "only by Biden standards." Genuinely good speeches by previous president Donald Trump, he added, never moved the "needle" of public opinion, so there was no reason to believe Tuesday's speech by Biden would have any impact. Biden during his SOTU speech addressed tensions with China and the Ukraine conflict, and called for holding social media accountable and working to reduce drug prices. He also addressed the US economy, gun control, abortion, and urged Congress to lift the debt ceiling. Biden said he was committed to working with Beijing but would act if China threatened US sovereignty. The speech comes a week after China flew a suspected surveillance balloon, which Beijing claims was conducting scientific research, over the continental US. Republicans slammed Biden for delaying the order to shoot it down until it was flying over water on Sunday.

https://sputniknews.com/20230208/interruptions--heckling-three-dramatic-moments-from-bidens-state-of-the-union-address-1107062552.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

president joe biden's state of the union speech, populist rhetoric, true reality