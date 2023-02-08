https://sputniknews.com/20230208/arrest-of-sputnik-editor-kasem-signals-latvias-turn-to-police-state---foreign-ministry-1107059379.html

Arrest of Sputnik Editor Kasem Signals Latvia's Turn to Police State - Foreign Ministry

Arrest of Sputnik Editor Kasem Signals Latvia's Turn to Police State - Foreign Ministry

The arrest of Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem shows that Latvia is transforming into a police state, where opinions that do not coincide with those of the state are suppressed through fabricated legal processes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

2023-02-08T00:16+0000

2023-02-08T00:16+0000

2023-02-08T00:09+0000

world

latvia

sputnik latvia

police state

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106132896_0:0:3037:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_354803c00b8cff0fe5e37195b3276bbf.jpg

"In the Baltic states, including Latvia, we are now witnessing the actual formation of a police state, where any opinion that does not coincide with the official line is suppressed very harshly, including through trumped-up processes, through criminal prosecution, police measures and so on," Sergey Belyaev, a senior diplomat at the Russian foreign ministry, told the RTVI broadcaster. Belyaev noted that there was no direct contact with Kasem, but the jailed journalist was communicating with his lawyer. According to the Russian diplomat, the question of Kasem's release is not discussed with Latvian counterparts, because contacts between Moscow and Riga "have been reduced to a minimum." Earlier in February, Kasem's lawyer said the editor was in a critical condition and needed medical help. The lawyer also noted that the conditions of the journalist's imprisonment could be regarded as torture. Kasem, a Latvian national working at the Sputnik Lithuania editorial desk of Moscow-based international media group Rossiya Segodnya, was detained during a trip to the Latvian capital on January 3 and sent to Riga Central Prison two days later, having been accused of violating EU sanctions against Russia as well as of espionage, an offense punished by up to 20 years in prison.

https://sputniknews.com/20230105/rossiya-segodnya-head-kiselev-slams-latvia-for-illegal-detention-of-sputnik-lithuania-editor-1106065311.html

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik editor, marat kasem, arrest, latvia