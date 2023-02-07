https://sputniknews.com/20230207/washington-dc-bars-ready-state-of-the-union-themed-drink-specials-for-presidential-address-night-1107056073.html

Washington, DC Bars Ready State of the Union-Themed Drink Specials for Presidential Address Night



Washington, DC residents are notoriously political and many stay tuned into the daily drama on Capitol Hill. That’s why many bars in the city will be spending the evening taking in the presidential address communally at a local watering hole sipping cocktails.

Washington, DC residents are notoriously political and many stay tuned into the daily drama on Capitol Hill. That’s why many bars in the city will be spending the evening taking in the presidential address communally at a local watering hole sipping cocktails.One bar not far from the national legislature called Union Pub is offering a $150 “State of the Union Pub” special, which includes a series of beers, liquors and wines as part of an “exclusive” drinking game, as well as plenty of food for the inevitable munchies. Last month, the bar also offered a gimmick special that cost $218 as US Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) struggled to scrape together 218 votes to become House speaker - a race he eventually won. The bar is also offering regular drink specials, too.However, the pomp and circumstance is rather subdued compared to some prior years - perhaps a consequence of Biden’s low approval rating. Less than half of Americans think Biden is doing a good job two years into his presidency, according to recent polls, and three-quarters are against him running again in 2024. When Biden was elected in 2020, he was already the oldest US politician to win a presidential election.One version prescribes a viewer to take a drink every time Biden mentions low unemployment, job growth, Ukraine, or the Chinese balloon; two drinks for mentioning federal student loan debt, climate change, electric vehicles, COVID-19, or the Inflation Reduction Act; or three drinks if Biden drops one of several of his signature expressions or mentions Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, or Russian President Vladimir Putin. If a lawmaker walks out in protest at some point, if the Democrats give Biden a standing ovation while Republicans pointedly remain seated, or if Biden says “God Bless America” (as he’s almost certain to do at the end), then the viewer must finish their drink.Or perhaps one might simply be motivated to drink after hearing what Biden's political agenda is for the coming year.

