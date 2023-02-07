International
Unidentified Person Enters Air Base That Houses US President’s Plane in Maryland: JBA
Unidentified Person Enters Air Base That Houses US President’s Plane in Maryland: JBA
An unknown person entered the air base in the US state of Maryland, where the presidential aircraft Air Force One is stationed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown person entered the air base in the US state of Maryland, where the presidential aircraft Air Force One is stationed, Joint Base Andrews (JBA) said on Tuesday.
"At around 11:30 a.m. today [16:30 GMT], Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area. A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder, and law enforcement is investigating the incident," JBA said on Twitter.
According to the statement, no one was injured in the incident and no property was damaged.
A model of the new Air Force One design sits on a table as President Donald Trump, right, meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque, left, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2022
Biden Reportedly Scraps Trump Plan to Paint Air Force One in Bolder Colors Over Cost
10 June 2022, 23:50 GMT
This is not the first case of an unauthorized entry into the base. In March 2022, two people in a car tried to break into the air base, when Vice President Kamala Harris and a number of US officials were there. As a result, one armed man was detained.
Joint Base Andrews is a military facility located in Prince George's County, Maryland, and owned by the US air force. The base is widely known for serving as the home base of two Boeing VC-25 aircraft which have the call sign Air Force One while the US president is on board.
