Sunak will reportedly break up the government's business department into three separate ministries.

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak will announce a Cabinet reshuffle, according to UK media reports. The Prime Minister is reportedly getting set to dismantle the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) into three separate ministries. A new science and digital department might emerge as well. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport may also be split up. According to media reports, a potential government reshuffle took some Conservative lawmakers by surprise as new prime ministers commonly set about changing their teams sooner than after 100 days in post.The Prime Minister will reportedly also appoint a new Conservative Party chairman after sacking Nadhim Zahawi last month, in the wake of results of an inquiry that showed Zahawi's tax reports were flawed.The scandal surrounding the short-lived former finance minister - he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by Boris Johnson and was sacked by Liz Truss - erupted after Labor Party lawyer Dan Neidle reported that Zahawi allegedly failed to pay capital gains taxes after selling shares in YouGov, the polling company he co-founded, through Balshore Investments Limited trust in Gibraltar because it was offshore.A Recent YouGov poll showed that more than 70 percent of the UK residents have a negative view of the political situation in the country, after frequent changes in government leaders in 2022 and turmoil in the economy. In addition, more than half the respondents - 54 percent - expressed the opinion that today's politicians are "less honest" than those of the past, 48 percent said they were "more corrupt," and 53 percent reckoned they were "less likely to work in the country's best interests".

