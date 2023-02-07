https://sputniknews.com/20230207/uk-may-launch-digital-pound-this-decade-authorities-say-1107047996.html

UK May Launch Digital Pound This Decade, Authorities Say

UK May Launch Digital Pound This Decade, Authorities Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A digital pound is "likely to be needed in the future," with the UK authorities likely to decide on its introduction in the second half of... 07.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-07T14:46+0000

2023-02-07T14:46+0000

2023-02-07T14:46+0000

economy

uk

pound sterling

digital currency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105462/71/1054627180_0:104:1920:1184_1920x0_80_0_0_fc667e5c4648a56ad9ab64d9f869d074.jpg

Earlier in the day, the government's economic ministry and the country's central bank started formal consultations on the need to introduce a "Britcoin" digital currency in the future. The authorities added it was too early to definitely say whether the country would introduce the digital pound in coming years, as the government needed first to investigate the operational features and technology required to deliver the currency — the purpose for which the joint consultations were launched. "Any future digital pound would be a major piece of national infrastructure which would likely take several years to complete ... The journey towards issuing any digital pound therefore necessarily involves an open, national conversation about the future of our money, in parallel with detailed technical consideration by experts across the UK public authorities, and informed by evolving market trends," the paper read. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, a potential Britcoin will be issued by the Bank of England, and not the private sector. It will not replace physical cash or existing bank accounts as there will be a cap on the number of digital pounds initially, according to the consultation paper. At the same time, if current trends in new forms of digital money continue, "the digital pound is likely to be needed in the future, alongside cash, to anchor the monetary system," the UK authorities said.

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/cash-is-on-its-way-out-says-bank-of-england-as-it-pushes-state-backed-britcoin-digital-currency-1090953814.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, pound sterling, digital currency