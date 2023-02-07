https://sputniknews.com/20230207/turkish-earthquake-sports-betting-addiction-taibbi-on-twitter-files-1107022947.html

Turkish Earthquake, Sports Betting Addiction, Taibbi on Twitter Files

Independent investigative journalist Chris Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the fallout of record-breaking earthquakes in Turkey, as well as some reported but not yet realized shakeups in Ukraine’s military leadership.Scholar and educator focusing on Asia-Pacific geopolitics KJ Noh discusses the dramatic coverage of a Chinese balloon over the United States, how the Biden administration has responded to this affair and how the incident is being presented to and perceived by the public. He also discusses US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s canceled trip to China, and how China is responding to Washington’s expanded access to military bases in the Philippines.Pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the increase in sports betting and gambling among young men, whether the US health care system is prepared for an influx of new gambling addicts, how marketing promotes problem behaviors, and how private health insurance forces doctors and patients to fight for adequate treatment.Journalist, author and podcaster Matt Taibbi discusses what it’s been like to report the Twitter Files, including Twitter’s collaboration with the FBI, DHS, White House, and CIA prior to Elon Musk's purchase of the platform. He breaks down the reality of shadowbanning accounts, the utility of Hamilton 68, the liberal response to Twitter File revelations, and the hovering cloud of Russiagate myths around any investigation of communication technology.The Misfits also discuss the death of Harry Whittington, the man shot by former Vice President Dick Cheney during a hunting outing, the fire caused by a train derailment in Ohio, and Leonard Peltier’s continued sentence as a political prisoner in.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

