Turkey Hit By Massive Earthquake; Balloon-Gate Defines Cold War; UK Has No More Money for Defense
Turkey Hit By Massive Earthquake; Balloon-Gate Defines Cold War; UK Has No More Money for Defense
04:46 GMT 07.02.2023 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 07.02.2023)
A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake has devastated Turkey and Syria as the tremors and aftershocks were felt as far away as Syria and Israel.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the earthquake in Turkey and other Middle East news. Israel is preparing to demolish a residential building that is inhabited by over 100 Palestinians. Also, Egypt is setting up to join the BRICS economic union.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The political instability is worsening in Ukraine as the defense minister may or may not be replaced. Also, there are rumblings of a Russian offensive and a former Israeli Prime Minister tells the world that the West destroyed peace talks.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. A senior Taiwan official is visiting Beijing. Also, decoupling from China would be economic suicide for the US and Filipinos protest the US war machine coming to their shores.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US laid a trap for Russia and trapped itself instead. Also, Germany has been hoodwinked into sending tanks to Ukraine.
James Carey, host of the Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Turkey Earthquake. A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake has devastated Turkey and Syria as the tremors and aftershocks were felt as far away as Syria and Israel.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the EU. The UK is running out of military hardware but has no money to purchase more. Also, both France and England are experiencing massive protests and the issue of the US attacking the Nord Stream pipeline is coming to the forefront.
Max Rameau, Haitian-born political theorist, author, and organizer with Pan-African Community Action, joins us to discuss community control over the police. Max argues that the purpose of much policing is an outgrowth of colonialism and is set up to protect a system of massive inequality rather than protecting human life.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. We discuss the US neo-imperialist economic scheme. Also, members of Congress are heckled over Ukraine spending and there is little agreement on the trajectory of the US economy among the ruling class economists.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.