Russia's Lavrov and Mali's FM Diop Hold Press Conference in Bamako

Sergey Lavrov and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Bamako on Tuesday, February 7.
Sergey Lavrov and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Bamako on Tuesday, February 7. The two sides were expected to discuss the expansion of military-technical and economic cooperation. According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Lavrov was expected to discuss regional and international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, the fight against terrorism, and practical aspects of the upcoming supplies of Russian wheat, fertilizers, and oil products to Mali. This is Lavrov's first trip to Mali, but his Malian counterpart visited Moscow for talks in 2021 and 2022. After Mali, Lavrov will travel to Mauritania and Sudan.Earlier this month, the Russian top diplomat went to Iraq for talks on energy and food security in light of the Ukraine conflict. Last month, Lavrov also conducted an Africa tour, visiting four countries on the continent - South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
International
India
Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Mali early on Tuesday for talks with Mali’s transitional President Assimi Goita and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.
Sergey Lavrov and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Bamako on Tuesday, February 7.
The two sides were expected to discuss the expansion of military-technical and economic cooperation.
According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Lavrov was expected to discuss regional and international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, the fight against terrorism, and practical aspects of the upcoming supplies of Russian wheat, fertilizers, and oil products to Mali.
This is Lavrov's first trip to Mali, but his Malian counterpart visited Moscow for talks in 2021 and 2022. After Mali, Lavrov will travel to Mauritania and Sudan.
Earlier this month, the Russian top diplomat went to Iraq for talks on energy and food security in light of the Ukraine conflict. Last month, Lavrov also conducted an Africa tour, visiting four countries on the continent - South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea.
