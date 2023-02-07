https://sputniknews.com/20230207/russias-lavrov-and-malis-fm-diop-hold-press-conference-in-bamako-1107038070.html
Russia's Lavrov and Mali's FM Diop Hold Press Conference in Bamako
Russia's Lavrov and Mali's FM Diop Hold Press Conference in Bamako
Sergey Lavrov and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Bamako on Tuesday, February 7.
2023-02-07T11:59+0000
2023-02-07T11:59+0000
2023-02-07T11:59+0000
africa
russia
mali
sergey lavrov
press conference
joint press conference
talks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107037844_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f33e5910375470cb62c89c6e963e70b.jpg
Sergey Lavrov and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Bamako on Tuesday, February 7. The two sides were expected to discuss the expansion of military-technical and economic cooperation. According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Lavrov was expected to discuss regional and international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, the fight against terrorism, and practical aspects of the upcoming supplies of Russian wheat, fertilizers, and oil products to Mali. This is Lavrov's first trip to Mali, but his Malian counterpart visited Moscow for talks in 2021 and 2022. After Mali, Lavrov will travel to Mauritania and Sudan.Earlier this month, the Russian top diplomat went to Iraq for talks on energy and food security in light of the Ukraine conflict. Last month, Lavrov also conducted an Africa tour, visiting four countries on the continent - South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
africa
russia
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107037844_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f6dd22228f1566042dc5aae1dd320d.jpg
Russia's Lavrov and Mali's FM Diop Hold Press Conference in Bamako
Russia's Lavrov and Mali's FM Diop Hold Press Conference in Bamako
2023-02-07T11:59+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, abdoulaye diop, mali, bamako, press conference
sergey lavrov, abdoulaye diop, mali, bamako, press conference
Russia's Lavrov and Mali's FM Diop Hold Press Conference in Bamako
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Mali early on Tuesday for talks with Mali’s transitional President Assimi Goita and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.
Sergey Lavrov and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Bamako
on Tuesday, February 7.
The two sides were expected to discuss the expansion of military-technical and economic cooperation.
According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Lavrov was expected to discuss regional and international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, the fight against terrorism, and practical aspects of the upcoming supplies of Russian wheat, fertilizers, and oil products to Mali.
This is Lavrov's first trip to Mali, but his Malian counterpart visited Moscow for talks in 2021 and 2022. After Mali, Lavrov will travel to Mauritania and Sudan.
Earlier this month, the Russian top diplomat went to Iraq
for talks on energy and food security in light of the Ukraine conflict. Last month, Lavrov also conducted an Africa tour, visiting four countries on the continent - South Africa
, Eswatini
, Angola
, and Eritrea
.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!