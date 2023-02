https://sputniknews.com/20230207/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-arrives-in-mali-1107029461.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Mali

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Mali

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Malian capital Bamako with a visit to hold talks on Tuesday with interim president for a transitional period Assimi Goyta and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop

2023-02-07T04:29+0000

2023-02-07T04:29+0000

2023-02-07T04:29+0000

africa

mali

russia

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106635930_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_df91fb4e05ec1dcd849674455298fcfc.jpg

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as the key issues on the international and regional agenda. Upon arrival, Lavrov briefly spoke with Mali's foreign minister. This is the first time the Russian foreign minister is visiting Mali. Diop in turn came to Moscow for talks in 2021 and 2022. After Mali, Lavrov will travel to Mauritania and Sudan.Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In 2019, Russia hosted the first ever Russia-Africa Summit, with participants outlining priority areas for economic cooperation, security, culture and science. The second summit in this format is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 26-29, 2023.

https://sputniknews.com/20230130/lavrov-says-frances-attempts-to-counter-russian-media-influence-in-africa-unpromising-1106814821.html

africa

mali

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov arrived in the malian capital bamako, mali's foreign minister