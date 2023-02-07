https://sputniknews.com/20230207/russia-remains-important-trade-partner-for-austria-ambassador-1107040335.html

Russia Remains Important Trade Partner for Austria: Ambassador

Moscow remains an important trade partner for Vienna, as the level of bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 65.4% last year compared to 2021

economy

austria

russia

trade partnership

"It would be more correct to say that Russia remains an important trading partner for Austria. By the end of 2022, our country is in their top 10, and it ranks sixth in terms of exports," Lyubinsky said in an interview with Russian newspaper. Lyubinsky noted that at the official level, at the initiative of Vienna, the dialogue on the trade and economic agenda was de facto frozen, but the mood in business circles remained different. Austrian entrepreneurs are showing great interest in maintaining mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, the ambassador said, adding that out of 650 Austrian companies represented in Russia, only a few of them left the Russian market.

