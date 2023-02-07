International
Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit Turkey on Wednesday
Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit Turkey on Wednesday
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkey on Wednesday, where he is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and express condolences over the devastating earthquake
"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Ankara tomorrow morning, he will express his condolences to the president of Turkey and the people of Turkey in connection with the destruction caused by the earthquake and the loss of lives," Aurangzeb said on Twitter. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will accompany Sharif on his visit to Turkey, Daily Pakistan reported, citing diplomatic sources. A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 4,000 in both countries. Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to address the consequences of the disaster.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkey on Wednesday, where he is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and express condolences over the devastating earthquake, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Ankara tomorrow morning, he will express his condolences to the president of Turkey and the people of Turkey in connection with the destruction caused by the earthquake and the loss of lives," Aurangzeb said on Twitter.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will accompany Sharif on his visit to Turkey, Daily Pakistan reported, citing diplomatic sources.
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 4,000 in both countries. Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to address the consequences of the disaster.
