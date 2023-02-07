https://sputniknews.com/20230207/moscow-hands-note-to-us-embassy-demanding-to-stop-interfering-in-russias-affairs-source-says-1107045075.html

Moscow Hands Note to US Embassy Demanding to Stop Interfering in Russia's Affairs, Source Says

The US Embassy was handed a note on Tuesday demanding to stop interfering in Russia's internal affairs

"On February 7, an official note was sent to the US Embassy in Moscow demanding to stop actions incompatible with the status of the diplomatic mission that constitute interference in Russia's internal affairs," the source said. The US embassy makes inappropriate statements about Russian leadership and spreads misinformation about the Russian military, the source added. US diplomats were warned against attempts to conduct subversive work, recruiting "agents of influence" in order to sow discord in the Russian society, and Moscow will use all available means to neutralize such attempts, the source concluded.

