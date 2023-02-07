International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Forces Advance Along Entire Front Line in Donetsk Republic, DPR Head Says
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Forces Advance Along Entire Front Line in Donetsk Republic, DPR Head Says
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
russia launched its special military operation in ukraine, donetsk and lugansk people’s republics
russia launched its special military operation in ukraine, donetsk and lugansk people’s republics
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Forces Advance Along Entire Front Line in Donetsk Republic, DPR Head Says

08:50 GMT 07.02.2023 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 07.02.2023)
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia since 10 October in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
10:05 GMT 07.02.2023
Kiev Lost Over 6,500 Military, 26 Aircraft, 7 Helicopters, 208 Drones, 341 Tanks, Other Armored Vehicles, 40 Mlrs in January 2023, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Says
Russian troops continue to destroy all the weapons supplied to Kiev, in January Ukrainian troops lost more than 6,500 military, 26 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 208 drones, 341 tanks and other armored vehicles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In the first month of this year alone, Ukraine's loses amounted to more than 6,500 military, 26 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 208 unmanned aerial vehicles, 341 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 40 multiple rocket launchers," Shoigu said.

The minister added that Russian forces continue to destroy all weapons and equipment supplied to Kiev.

"Russian troops continue to destroy all weapons and equipment supplied to Kiev, both on delivery routes and in combat positions," Shoigu said.
09:01 GMT 07.02.2023
German Government to Grant Permission to Defense Concern Rheinmetall to Supply Ukraine With 187 Leopard 1 Tanks on Tuesday, Media Reports
08:50 GMT 07.02.2023
Russian Forces Advance Along Entire Front Line in Donetsk Republic - DPR Head
