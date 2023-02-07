LIVE UPDATES: Russian Forces Advance Along Entire Front Line in Donetsk Republic, DPR Head Says

Kiev Lost Over 6,500 Military, 26 Aircraft, 7 Helicopters, 208 Drones, 341 Tanks, Other Armored Vehicles, 40 Mlrs in January 2023, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Says

Russian troops continue to destroy all the weapons supplied to Kiev, in January Ukrainian troops lost more than 6,500 military, 26 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 208 drones, 341 tanks and other armored vehicles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.



"In the first month of this year alone, Ukraine's loses amounted to more than 6,500 military, 26 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 208 unmanned aerial vehicles, 341 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 40 multiple rocket launchers," Shoigu said.



The minister added that Russian forces continue to destroy all weapons and equipment supplied to Kiev.



"Russian troops continue to destroy all weapons and equipment supplied to Kiev, both on delivery routes and in combat positions," Shoigu said.