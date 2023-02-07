LIVE UPDATES: Russian Forces Advance Along Entire Front Line in Donetsk Republic, DPR Head Says

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia since 10 October in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
