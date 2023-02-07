International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Gather in Paris to Rally Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230207/geological-shield-of-turkey-moved-by-almost-10-feet-due-to-earthquake-scientists-1107044238.html
Geological Shield of Turkey Moved by Almost 10 Feet Due to Earthquake: Scientists
Geological Shield of Turkey Moved by Almost 10 Feet Due to Earthquake: Scientists
The powerful earthquake in southern Turkey has triggered a geological shift that moved tectonic plates by three meters (almost 10 feet)
2023-02-07T13:26+0000
2023-02-07T13:26+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkey and syria
turkey
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107005955_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_9db30d668f4d5002622882f15b1dc908.jpg
"The Arabian plate has moved about 3 meters in a northeast-southwest direction regarding the Anatolian plate. We're speaking about a structure in the border zone between this world, the Arabian Plate, and the Anatolian Plate," he told an Italian daily newspaper. The scientist clarified that this was as if Turkey had moved to the southwest. Doglioni also said that the total fault size amounted at least 150 kilometers (93 miles), adding that everything happened in a matter of dozens of seconds. A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 4,000 in both countries. Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to address the consequences of the disaster.
https://sputniknews.com/20230207/hotbed-of-seismic-activity-why-was-the-turkish-earthquake-so-deadly-1107028437.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107005955_91:0:1228:853_1920x0_80_0_0_21f3845cb2888927b790086135d5f04c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
powerful earthquake in southern turkey, moved tectonic plates
powerful earthquake in southern turkey, moved tectonic plates

Geological Shield of Turkey Moved by Almost 10 Feet Due to Earthquake: Scientists

13:26 GMT 07.02.2023
© SputnikRescue efforts are underway in Aleppo, Syria, after a devastating earthquake toppled buildings, leaving people trapped under the rubble.
Rescue efforts are underway in Aleppo, Syria, after a devastating earthquake toppled buildings, leaving people trapped under the rubble. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ROME (Sputnik) - The powerful earthquake in southern Turkey has triggered a geological shift that moved tectonic plates by three meters (almost 10 feet), President of the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) ‪Carlo Doglioni said on Tuesday.
"The Arabian plate has moved about 3 meters in a northeast-southwest direction regarding the Anatolian plate. We're speaking about a structure in the border zone between this world, the Arabian Plate, and the Anatolian Plate," he told an Italian daily newspaper.
The scientist clarified that this was as if Turkey had moved to the southwest.
Doglioni also said that the total fault size amounted at least 150 kilometers (93 miles), adding that everything happened in a matter of dozens of seconds.
Damaged vehicles after buildings collapsed in Syria's Aleppo following a powerful earthquake. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2023
Sputnik Explains
Hotbed of Seismic Activity: Why Was the Turkish Earthquake So Deadly?
03:23 GMT
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 4,000 in both countries. Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to address the consequences of the disaster.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала