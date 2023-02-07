https://sputniknews.com/20230207/capitol-of-fence-1107058374.html
Capitol Of-'Fence'
Capitol Of-'Fence'
Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, a black eight-foot metal fence was erected around the Capitol Building.
2023-02-07T22:50+0000
2023-02-07T22:50+0000
2023-02-07T22:43+0000
americas
state of the union speech
capitol building
fence
joe biden
ted rall
cartoons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107058115_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_dd46c7c9856a5483cde55e887ee27e05.jpg
One popular faux-theory was that the fence is not intended to keep threats out, but Biden in. Biden has been seen at speaking events wandering off stage in a seemingly confused manner, leading many to question his mental acuity.That the barrier was erected shortly after the US government’s overwrought reaction to the Chinese balloon that flew over the US last week, it did not dissuade the perception that the Biden administration lacks courage.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107058115_0:0:2001:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_8805b994fd89df33cee241ffc10a7448.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, state of the union, ted rall, comic, capitol building fence, barrier
joe biden, state of the union, ted rall, comic, capitol building fence, barrier
Capitol Of-'Fence'
Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, a black eight-foot metal fence was erected around the Capitol Building. No specific threats were cited as the reason for the fence, leading Biden’s political opponents to mockingly guess what its purpose could be.
One popular faux-theory was that the fence is not intended to keep threats out, but Biden in. Biden has been seen at speaking events wandering off stage in a seemingly confused manner, leading many to question his mental acuity.
That the barrier was erected shortly after the US government’s overwrought reaction to the Chinese balloon that flew over the US last week, it did not dissuade the perception that the Biden administration lacks courage.