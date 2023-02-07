International
Capitol Of-'Fence'
Capitol Of-'Fence'
Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, a black eight-foot metal fence was erected around the Capitol Building.
2023-02-07T22:50+0000
2023-02-07T22:43+0000
One popular faux-theory was that the fence is not intended to keep threats out, but Biden in. Biden has been seen at speaking events wandering off stage in a seemingly confused manner, leading many to question his mental acuity.That the barrier was erected shortly after the US government's overwrought reaction to the Chinese balloon that flew over the US last week, it did not dissuade the perception that the Biden administration lacks courage.
22:50 GMT 07.02.2023
