Biden Admin Opposes Bill to End Covid-19 Vaccination Travel Requirement
The Biden administration opposes efforts by Congress to overturn a rule requiring travelers to the US to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, said White House's Office of Management (OMB) and Budget.
Biden Admin Opposes Bill to End Covid-19 Vaccination Travel Requirement
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration opposes efforts by Congress to overturn a rule requiring travelers to the US to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, the White House's Office of Management (OMB) and Budget said in a statement on Tuesday.
"While COVID-19 is no longer the disruptive threat that it once was, the Administration opposes Congressional action to reverse the vaccination requirement for noncitizen nonimmigrants entering the United States by air," the statement said.
The US House of Representatives earlier on Tuesday advanced legislation that would terminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement, which was imposed at the height of the pandemic on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the statement from the OMB suggests that Biden could veto the legislation in the event that it passes both chambers of Congress and gets sent to his desk.
It remains unclear whether the legislation will make it through the US Senate, in which Democrats currently hold the majority.