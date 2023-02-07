International
Biden Admin Opposes Bill to End Covid-19 Vaccination Travel Requirement

The Biden administration opposes efforts by Congress to overturn a rule requiring travelers to the US to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, said White House's Office of Management (OMB) and Budget.
The US House of Representatives earlier on Tuesday advanced legislation that would terminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement, which was imposed at the height of the pandemic on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.But the statement from the OMB suggests that Biden could veto the legislation in the event that it passes both chambers of Congress and gets sent to his desk.It remains unclear whether the legislation will make it through the US Senate, in which Democrats currently hold the majority.

