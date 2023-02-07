https://sputniknews.com/20230207/bern-mulls-allowing-nato-to-re-export-swiss-made-weapons-to-ukraine-1107053295.html

Bern Mulls Allowing NATO to Re-export Swiss-made Weapons to Ukraine

Bern Mulls Allowing NATO to Re-export Swiss-made Weapons to Ukraine

The mountainous, landlocked country of 8.7 million hasn’t invaded anyone since 1815, hasn’t fought a major battle since 1499, and has been effectively neutral since 1515. Now, the European security crisis sparked by the NATO-Russia proxy conflict in Ukraine has prompted lawmakers in Bern to rethink the country’s defense exports policy.

2023-02-07T19:16+0000

2023-02-07T19:16+0000

2023-02-07T19:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

switzerland

russia

weapons

exports

arms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107053481_0:116:3229:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_54ff6fe6d721005de87c79012f4aa6fb.jpg

Swiss lawmakers are considering making alterations to a long-standing ban on the export and re-export of Swiss weaponry and ammunition to the Ukrainian conflict zone amid immense pressure from its European neighbors, the United States, and Kiev.“We shouldn’t have the veto to stop others helping Ukraine. If we do that, we support Russia which is not a neutral position. Other countries want to support Ukraine and do something for the security and stability of Europe. They cannot understand why Switzerland has to say no,” the liberal centre-right politician suggested.Under current laws, Bern is not only barred from sending its weapons directly to other countries in a state of armed conflict, but forbids states which have purchased Swiss weapons from sending them on to a conflict zone.Burkart's motion, which he put forward back in June 2022, is expected to be discussed by the Council of States security committee on Friday.Committee president Werner Salzmann of the national-conservative populist Swiss People’s Party has hinted that he might agree to a compromise in which Swiss weapons could be re-exported out of a country that has purchased Swiss weapons after a five year period.Notwithstanding the country's small size, Switzerland’s defense industry and exports are nothing to sneeze at, with the country selling about $876 million worth of armaments in 2021, putting it among the top 15 global defense exporters globally. Swiss-made defense articles include Saurer and Mowag military vehicles and armored personnel carriers, encrypted communications equipment, mine clearing equipment and even tanks and howitzers.Germany, Denmark and Spain already requested to send Swiss-sourced weapons to Ukraine in 2022, but received rejections from Bern.If the five-year rule compromise is allowed, it’s unclear how Swiss authorities would be able to enforce restrictions and guarantee that re-exports comply with the new rules (and, for example, aren't re-exported in less than five years).In any event, Salzmann stressed that arms deliveries directly to Ukraine are out of the question, saying “if we deliver to Ukraine, then we have to deliver to Russia.”The Security Policy Committee of the National Council, the lower house of the Swiss parliament, rejected a proposal to return 30 decommissioned Leopard tanks to Germany earlier this week, saying they serve as a strategic reserve necessary to maintaining the landlocked country’s tank forces in tiptop shape.

https://sputniknews.com/20220609/swiss-national-council-approves-revision-of-law-to-allow-imposing-sanctions-independently-1096164366.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220602/switzerland-stops-danish-arms-assistance-to-ukraine-1095935336.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220622/swiss-refineries-restart-russian-gold-ingots-imports-after-having-halted-them-over-ukraine-conflict-1096567469.html

ukraine

switzerland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

switzerland, weapons, exports, reexport, ukraine