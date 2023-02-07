https://sputniknews.com/20230207/ap-black-history-debates-miss-issues-of-race-and-class-in-education-1107025523.html

AP Black History Debates Miss Issues of Race and Class in Education

Continuing The Movement Against Racist Police Terror, 500,000 On Strike In The UK, US Pushes Cold War on Philippines 07.02.2023

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss ongoing protests against racist police terror across the US.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language and the general secretary of Liberation, one of the oldest human rights organizations in the United Kingdom to discuss a massive strike of half a million British teachers, civil servants, and train drivers last week and the continuing strike wave in the UK, how the conflict in Ukraine is being used as cover for the UK elites to squeeze the working class more and more, and how the government of Rishi Sunak is responding to these strikes.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh,a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss a new agreement between the US and the Philippines granting the US access to four more military bases in the Philippines in a bid to boost pressure on China, how activists in the Philippines have organized against US intervention in the country, and how the US is attempting to force countries to join its cold war drive against China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, associate professor of African American Studies at Wayne State University and co-editor of “Organize, Fight, Win: Black Communist Women’s Political Writing” to discuss the culture war over Florida’s rejection of Advanced Placement Black history and culture course and what this reveals about race and class in education, the recently passed House resolution denouncing socialism and the culture war that this resolution was meant to inflame, and why organizers must be clear in the vocabulary they use when talking to working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

