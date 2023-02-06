https://sputniknews.com/20230206/thousands-of-danes-clamor-against-removing-christian-holiday-for-war-spending-1107006770.html
The demonstration held against the abolition of the centuries-old Great Prayer Day gathered some 50,000 Danes and became the largest in decades.
Thousands of Danes gathered in the capital city of Copenhagen on Sunday, February 5, to protest the government's plans to scrap a popular public holiday to help replenish the country's war chest.
According to the nation's largest labor unions that organized the demonstration, it gathered at least 50,000 participants and became the biggest the Nordic country in decades.
"The message is clear: remove the proposal," the leader of the nation's largest trade union Lizette Risgaard told Danish media, calling for negotiations between the authorities and workers. "Everyone can see how great the popular resistance is," she added.
Her association, FH, previously started a petition against the proposal, which so far has gathered over 465,000 signatures in a country of 5.8 million.
The so-called Great Prayer Day is a Christian holiday dates back to 1686 and falls on the fourth Friday after Easter.
Abolishing the holiday was first proposed in December in a bid to help raise tax revenues for higher military spending in wake of the conflict in Ukraine, which swept Denmark's stockpiles of weapons clean and empties its defense coffers, as Copenhagen became one of Kiev's most committed allies in Europe.
However, the massive Ukraine assistance scraped bare Denmark's resources and endangered its ambition to meet NATO's defense spending target of 2 percent of the GDP. According to the coalition government uniting once-bitter rivals the Social Democrats and the Liberals, the missing DKK 4.5 billion ($654 million) needed to meet the goal may be covered by the extra tax revenues from scrapping the holiday.
However, the efficacy, practicability and usefulness of this widely unpopular move have been question by unions, opposition lawmakers and economists alike.
Nevertheless, the embattled government, which in addition to numerous compromises between former enemies only holds a slim majority in parliament, remains hell-bent on pushing the bill through regardless of any opposition.
"I do this with open eyes, and I think we need to be a little more honest in Danish politics," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, adding that she doesn't seek working an extra day as "problematic."
According to the OECD data, Danes work less hours than most countries in Europe.
Recently, Denmark opened up for providing Kiev with tanks, a move it previously shied away from. Overall, the West has poured tens of billions in arms assistance to Ukraine to the point of emptying its own arsenals and raising concerns of inadvertently enriching the black market. Moscow, for its part, has consistently stressed that military assistance to Kiev accomplishes nothing but drawing out the conflict and that Western arms constitute a legal target.