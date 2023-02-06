https://sputniknews.com/20230206/thieves-ransack-mall-while-driving-stolen-car-in-canada-1106996542.html

Watch: Thieves Ransack Mall While Driving Stolen Car in Canada

You can often find a lot of unexpected things in shopping centres, or make a sudden purchase. Sometimes something out of the ordinary can also happen at night after office hours, such as a theft combined with a carjacking.

York Regional Police are searching for two suspects involved in a mall robbery while driving a stolen car.The hooded car hijackers drove a stolen Audi into the Vaughan Mills shopping centre around 1am, smashing out the glass doors. They leisurely drove through the corridors of the mall and then out through another lobby.The thieves stole some electronics and, despite driving somewhat carefully, caused a lot of material damage to the mall during their overnight visit.After the incident, the police found the abandoned Audi and published a description of it. The car's owner responded to the post, but it turned out she had nothing to do with the robbery. Taylor-Anna Kobinger put the car up for sale. During a test-drive by one of the buyers, she didn't like the prospective buyer's aggressive manner of driving and asked to get behind the wheel. After she got out of the car to switch seats, the man stole the car.

