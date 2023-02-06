International
South Africa Confirms Two Imported Cholera Cases
South Africa Confirms Two Imported Cholera Cases
The health department of South Africa confirmed that two imported cholera cases had been detected in the country. These cases are sisters who returned to South Africa on 30 January from Malawi.
The health department of South Africa confirmed that two imported cholera cases had been detected in the country.According to a statement published by the health department, these cases are sisters who returned to South Africa on 30 January from Malawi, which has been suffering a cholera outbreak since last year, and so far, has lost more than 1,000 to the disease.The sisters developed cholera symptoms on their way to Johannesburg.Cholera is not endemic to the Republic of South Africa. The country saw its last instance of the disease in 2008/9 when 12,000 cases were registered, caused by an outbreak in neighboring Zimbabwe.Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection, and outbreaks usually occur in places with inadequate sanitation and no access to safe drinking water.
South Africa Confirms Two Imported Cholera Cases

10:26 GMT 06.02.2023
Health workers treat cholera patients at the Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe central Malawi on Jan. 11, 2023.
Health workers treat cholera patients at the Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe central Malawi on Jan. 11, 2023. Malawi’s cholera outbreak has now claimed more than 1,000 lives by Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023 according to the country’s health minister, who warned that some cultural beliefs and hostility towards health workers are slowing down response efforts. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2023
© AP Photo / Thoko Chikondi
There are between 1.3 and 4 million cholera cases detected in the world annually, of which more than 50 percent are in African countries. Every year it causes anywhere between 21,000 and 143,000 deaths globally, the World Health Organization reports.
The health department of South Africa confirmed that two imported cholera cases had been detected in the country.
According to a statement published by the health department, these cases are sisters who returned to South Africa on 30 January from Malawi, which has been suffering a cholera outbreak since last year, and so far, has lost more than 1,000 to the disease.
The sisters developed cholera symptoms on their way to Johannesburg.
“A close contact of one of the patients was admitted to hospital on 4 February with diarrhea and dehydration, and is considered a possible case. Laboratory test results are pending and follow-up of close contacts is ongoing,” the health department said in the statement, calling for vigilance.
Cholera is not endemic to the Republic of South Africa. The country saw its last instance of the disease in 2008/9 when 12,000 cases were registered, caused by an outbreak in neighboring Zimbabwe.
Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection, and outbreaks usually occur in places with inadequate sanitation and no access to safe drinking water.
