Russian FM Lavrov and Iraqi Counterpart Hussein Hold Joint Press Conference in Baghdad
Russian FM Lavrov and Iraqi Counterpart Hussein Hold Joint Press Conference in Baghdad
On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Iraq on an official trip taking place from February 5-6.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Baghdad.The Russian Foreign Ministry said that during the meeting the top diplomats would focus on increasing economic and trade cooperation between Russia and Iraq and strengthening their ties in the military area. Special attention will also be drawn to the Russian-Iraqi energy partnership, according to the statement.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian FM Lavrov and Iraqi Counterpart Hussein Hold Joint Press Conference in Baghdad
On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Iraq on an official trip taking place on February 5-6.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Baghdad.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that during the meeting the top diplomats would focus on increasing economic and trade cooperation between Russia and Iraq and strengthening their ties in the military area. Special attention will also be drawn to the Russian-Iraqi energy partnership, according to the statement.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!