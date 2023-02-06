https://sputniknews.com/20230206/record-40-of-americans-claim-to-be-worse-off-financially-since-biden-assumed-office-survey-shows-1107021676.html

Record 40% of Americans Claim to Be Worse Off Financially Since Biden Assumed Office, Survey Shows

Record 40% of Americans Claim to Be Worse Off Financially Since Biden Assumed Office, Survey Shows

Forty percent of Americans say they are worse off financially since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 and the significant disaffection foretells complications for Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024

The political fallout includes poor performance ratings for Biden and a tight hypothetical Biden-Trump rematch in the 2024 US presidential election, the release said. For much of the latter part of Biden’s presidency, his administration has been hammered by soaring inflation, a key factor driving public discontent, among other declining economic indicators. On the other hand and similarly troubling for Biden’s potential reelection campaign, only 16% of Americans say they are better off, the release added.

