https://sputniknews.com/20230206/probe-launched-after-fedex-cargo-plane-nearly-collides-with-southwest-flight-in-texas-1107023939.html
Probe Launched After FedEx Cargo Plane Nearly Collides With Southwest Flight in Texas
Probe Launched After FedEx Cargo Plane Nearly Collides With Southwest Flight in Texas
The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into an Austin, Texas, incident in which a FedEx cargo plane approaching the airport came dangerously close to a Southwest Airlines jet taking off.
2023-02-06T21:13+0000
2023-02-06T21:13+0000
2023-02-06T21:21+0000
americas
texas
austin
airport
fedex
southwest airlines
federal aviation administration (faa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107024036_251:0:1796:869_1920x0_80_0_0_960cf3f0ac6b49aa2a03bf56b46f040f.jpg
The US National Transportation Safety Board recently launched an investigation after a FedEx cargo plane approaching a Texas airport came dangerously close to a Southwest Airlines jet preparing to take off from the tarmac.The safety board labeled the incident at Texas' Austin-Bergstrom International Airport "a possible runway incursion and overflight."The Federal Aviation Administration detailed the near-collision mishap occurred in poor visibility at 6:40 a.m. local time, just as Austin airport dispatch cleared the FedEx Express Flight 1432 to approach the runway. At the same time, a Southwest plane, a Boeing 737, was preparing to depart from the same runway.Since the incident, an animation has surfaced online showing just how close the planes came to colliding at the Austin airport.FedEx released a statement to media, which read that company’s airplane "safely landed after encountering an event just before landing."The latest comes after two planes did in fact collide on the ground at the Newark Liberty International Airport the week prior. The two planes clipped each other's wings as authorities were towing a United Boeing 787 plane to its gate.
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/boeing-reportedly-pleads-not-guilty-in-us-court-to-criminal-liability-for-737-max-crashes-1106740458.html
americas
texas
austin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107024036_444:0:1603:869_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7046adc05aded9c518f420ebf0c1b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
austin airport incident, fedex boeing crash, ntsb launches probe into fedex southwest collisions, what happened in austin airport, airplane incidents usa
austin airport incident, fedex boeing crash, ntsb launches probe into fedex southwest collisions, what happened in austin airport, airplane incidents usa
Probe Launched After FedEx Cargo Plane Nearly Collides With Southwest Flight in Texas
21:13 GMT 06.02.2023 (Updated: 21:21 GMT 06.02.2023)
An airport is one of those places where maximum coordination of all services is required to avoid delays and accidents. However, even in such a complex system, malfunctions can occur.
The US National Transportation Safety Board recently launched an investigation after a FedEx cargo plane approaching a Texas airport came dangerously close to a Southwest Airlines jet preparing to take off from the tarmac.
The safety board labeled the incident at Texas' Austin-Bergstrom International Airport "a possible runway incursion and overflight."
The Federal Aviation Administration detailed the near-collision mishap occurred in poor visibility at 6:40 a.m. local time, just as Austin airport dispatch cleared the FedEx Express Flight 1432 to approach the runway. At the same time, a Southwest plane, a Boeing 737, was preparing to depart from the same runway.
Since the incident, an animation has surfaced online showing just how close the planes came to colliding at the Austin airport.
"Shortly before the FedEx aircraft was due to land, the controller cleared Southwest Flight 708 to depart from the same runway," the FAA noted in a statement, adding that the FedEx flight "discontinued the landing and initiated a climb out" that led to "the Southwest flight departed safely."
FedEx released a statement to media, which read that company’s airplane "safely landed after encountering an event just before landing."
The latest comes after two planes did in fact collide
on the ground at the Newark Liberty International Airport the week prior. The two planes clipped each other's wings as authorities were towing a United Boeing 787 plane to its gate.