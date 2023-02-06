https://sputniknews.com/20230206/poll-more-than-60-of-americans-say-biden-has-not-done-much-1107018169.html

Poll: More than 60% of Americans Say Biden Has Not Done Much

Poll: More than 60% of Americans Say Biden Has Not Done Much

The nationwide poll of 1,003 adults, conducted from January 27 to February 1, found that 62% of Americans think Biden has accomplished "not very much" or "little or nothing." The results show a stark partisan split — 93% of Republicans fall in this group, compared to 22% of Democrats. Biden scored poorly on various issues, ranging from lowering prescription drug costs to improving infrastructure. Regarding two top issues — the economy and the Russia-Ukraine conflict — only 37% and 40% of respondents, respectively, said they approved of the way Biden was handling them. Regarding his possible re-election in 2024, 36% of respondents said they would either be "enthusiastic" or "satisfied but not enthusiastic," whereas 43% said the same regarding former President Trump.

