New ‘Chameleon’ Camouflage Kit Being Developed in Russia, Says Body Armor Manufacturer

A new Russian camouflage kit that will make the soldier invisible to thermal imagers and will allow him to merge with the terrain, is under development, said General Director of the "Kirasa" body armor manufacturer.

He explained that his company’s new camouflage kit will provide "invisibility" to a soldier thanks to special fabrics and dyes."The ideal goal is to create such a uniform that would make the fighter invisible against a changing external background. …The camouflage must change like a chameleon," Kormushin told Sputnik.

