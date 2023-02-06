International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230206/new-chameleon-camouflage-kit-being-developed-in-russia-says-body-armor-manufacturer-1106996826.html
New ‘Chameleon’ Camouflage Kit Being Developed in Russia, Says Body Armor Manufacturer
New ‘Chameleon’ Camouflage Kit Being Developed in Russia, Says Body Armor Manufacturer
A new Russian camouflage kit that will make the soldier invisible to thermal imagers and will allow him to merge with the terrain, is under development, said General Director of the "Kirasa" body armor manufacturer.
2023-02-06T01:56+0000
2023-02-06T01:56+0000
military
russia
body armour
chameleon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106172/55/1061725534_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_37afac5bb5f247e4de1444cd63aebcc5.jpg
He explained that his company’s new camouflage kit will provide "invisibility" to a soldier thanks to special fabrics and dyes."The ideal goal is to create such a uniform that would make the fighter invisible against a changing external background. …The camouflage must change like a chameleon," Kormushin told Sputnik.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106172/55/1061725534_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_395dea3ab7f5a64e3236bbe238f8ca18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian chameleon camouflage, kirasa body armor manufacturer, russian mic, russian military equipment, russian latest military innovations
russian chameleon camouflage, kirasa body armor manufacturer, russian mic, russian military equipment, russian latest military innovations

New ‘Chameleon’ Camouflage Kit Being Developed in Russia, Says Body Armor Manufacturer

01:56 GMT 06.02.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the mediabankVisitors touring Russia Focused on the Future exhibition, held at Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow
Visitors touring Russia Focused on the Future exhibition, held at Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new camouflage kit is under development in Russia that will make the soldier invisible to thermal imagers and will allow him to merge with the terrain, Vladimir Kormushin, General Director of the "Kirasa" body armor manufacturer, told Sputnik.

"We strive to provide fighters with such a disguise that could make them literally invisible to the enemy. Today, we are tasked with sheltering military personnel in various wavelength ranges, including thermal imaging. This can be achieved thanks to the emergence of new special materials," Kormushin said.

He explained that his company’s new camouflage kit will provide "invisibility" to a soldier thanks to special fabrics and dyes.
"The ideal goal is to create such a uniform that would make the fighter invisible against a changing external background. …The camouflage must change like a chameleon," Kormushin told Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала