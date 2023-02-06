https://sputniknews.com/20230206/massive-75-magnitude-quake-hits-turkey-1106997080.html

Massive 7.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Turkey & Syria, Causes Buildings to Collapse, Multiple Deaths

Massive 7.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Turkey & Syria, Causes Buildings to Collapse, Multiple Deaths

A massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake hit central Turkey at 01:17 GMT on Monday, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) northwest of the city of Gaziantep, also known as Antep. The quake was recorded roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) underground.

2023-02-06T02:14+0000

2023-02-06T02:14+0000

2023-02-06T03:34+0000

world

earthquake

turkey

gaziantep

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1106997466_0:47:1077:653_1920x0_80_0_0_f3edd72808d3bd0891281e85c177d978.png

Gaziantep is a major city in Turkey and serves as the provincial capital.The Governor of Turkey's Osmaniye province says that at least five people died as a result of the quake and 34 buildings have collapsed in the area. The center of Osmaniye is about 62.5 miles (100 kilometers) away from Gaziantep and roughly 43 miles (69 kilometers) from the quake's epicenter. More casualties are expected to be reported when more information becomes available.Millions of Syrian refugees reportedly live near the quake's epicenter. Turkey hosts over 3.5 million refugees from Syria, by far the most in the world.Videos have been surfacing on social media showing extensive damage from the quake. Casualties are expected to be reported when more information becomes available. Social media posts show entire buildings, including apartment buildings have collapsed from the quake.The quake was felt in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, according to residents who spoke with Sputnik. It was also felt in Damascus and Latakia in Syria, according to The Al-Watan newspaper. The quake was also felt in Tel Aviv, according to The Times of Israel. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake also shook Egypt, Georgia, and Romania. All six provinces of Turkey felt the quake.Subsequent aftershocks, registering 6.7 and 5.6 magnitude, have also been reported.According to Turkish NTV News, the city of Kahramanmaras, also known as Marash, was also damaged by the quake. Kahramanmaras is home to roughly 1.16 million residents, according to figures provided by the Turkish government in 2021.Multiple social media posts show entire buildings collapsed as rescuers struggle to reach survivors.Schools and other administrative buildings were already closed in the area due to the cold weather and snow.The Government of Turkey has declared the highest emergency alert in response to the quake.According to the Syrian Civil Defense Ministry, which has likewise declared a state of emergency, several residential buildings have collapsed in the northwest region. A source told Sputnik that Residential buildings fell in the Latakia region of Syria.The United States Geological Survey says that significant casualties are likely, saying the number could be in the hundreds.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted his "best wishes" to his citizens that were affected by the quake, adding that rescue teams were "immediately dispatched" to the affected areas.

turkey

gaziantep

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

turkey, earthquake, 2023,