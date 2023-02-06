LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Mine Ugledar Apartment Blocks Amid Possible Retreat, DPR Head Says

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after Ukraine intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since 10 October, in retaliation for Kiev's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Over the past months, air raid alerts have sounded throughout Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

