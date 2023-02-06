https://sputniknews.com/20230206/live-devastating-earthquake-rips-through-turkey-1107000528.html
LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway After Devastating Earthquake Rips Through Turkey
LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway After Devastating Earthquake Rips Through Turkey
Sputnik is live from Diyarbakir, Turkey where a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake left dozens of people dead in Turkey and neighboring Syria.
Multiple buildings collapsed in both countries, leaving people trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams have been deployed to the affected sites. The death toll is expected to climb higher due to the heavy damage.
LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway After Devastating Earthquake Rips Through Turkey
05:33 GMT 06.02.2023 (Updated: 05:35 GMT 06.02.2023)
The devastating tremor, which hit Turkey and Syria, was felt across the region, reaching Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel, among others.
Sputnik is live from Diyarbakir, Turkey where a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake
left dozens of people dead in Turkey and neighboring Syria.
Multiple buildings collapsed in both countries, leaving people trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams have been deployed to the affected sites. The death toll is expected to climb higher due to the heavy damage.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.