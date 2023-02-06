https://sputniknews.com/20230206/live-devastating-earthquake-rips-through-turkey-1107000528.html

LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway After Devastating Earthquake Rips Through Turkey

Sputnik is live from Diyarbakir, Turkey where a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake left dozens of people dead in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

Sputnik is live from Diyarbakir, Turkey where a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake left dozens of people dead in Turkey and neighboring Syria.Multiple buildings collapsed in both countries, leaving people trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams have been deployed to the affected sites. The death toll is expected to climb higher due to the heavy damage.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

