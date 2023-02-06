https://sputniknews.com/20230206/grammys-host-trolls-prince-harry-over-his-frost-bitten-penis-claim-1107009713.html
Grammys Host Trolls Prince Harry Over His 'Frost-Bitten Penis' Claim
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which was released in January, contains a slew of light-hearted revelations, including those related to the Duke of Sussex’s charity walk at the North Pole in 2011
2023-02-06T09:32+0000
Trevor Noah did not think twice about poking fun at Prince Harry’s bombshell claim about his genitalia once being affected by frost as the South African comedian hosted the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.While introducing British presenter James Corden to the audience, Noah described him as “a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show.”The Duke of Sussex opened up about his penis-related ordeal in one section of his tell-all memoir Spare, which hit the shelves in January. According to the 38-year-old, the incident took place during a charity walk at the North Pole in 2011.He added that he was even suffering from frostbite at the April 2011 Kate and William wedding, which was watched by millions across the world.In the book, the Duke of Sussex shed more light on his strained relationship with brother Prince William, and what prodded Harry to quit as a working member of the Royal Family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
