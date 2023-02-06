International
LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway in Turkey in the Aftermath of Devastating Earthquake
Grammys Host Trolls Prince Harry Over His 'Frost-Bitten Penis' Claim
Prince Harry's memoir Spare, which was released in January, contains a slew of light-hearted revelations, including those related to the Duke of Sussex's charity walk at the North Pole in 2011
Trevor Noah did not think twice about poking fun at Prince Harry's bombshell claim about his genitalia once being affected by frost as the South African comedian hosted the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

While introducing British presenter James Corden to the audience, Noah described him as "a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show."

"He's also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frost-bitten penis," the Grammys host added.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his penis-related ordeal in one section of his tell-all memoir Spare, which hit the shelves in January. According to the 38-year-old, the incident took place during a charity walk at the North Pole in 2011.

"Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost-nipped ears and cheeks. While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn't. It was becoming more of an issue by the day," Harry wrote in the book.

He added that he was even suffering from frostbite at the April 2011 Kate and William wedding, which was watched by millions across the world.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex shed more light on his strained relationship with brother Prince William, and what prodded Harry to quit as a working member of the Royal Family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which was released in January, contains a slew of light-hearted revelations, including those related to the Duke of Sussex’s charity walk at the North Pole in 2011.
Trevor Noah did not think twice about poking fun at Prince Harry’s bombshell claim about his genitalia once being affected by frost as the South African comedian hosted the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
While introducing British presenter James Corden to the audience, Noah described him as “a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show.”
“He's also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frost-bitten penis,” the Grammys host added.
The Duke of Sussex opened up about his penis-related ordeal in one section of his tell-all memoir Spare, which hit the shelves in January. According to the 38-year-old, the incident took place during a charity walk at the North Pole in 2011.

“Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost-nipped ears and cheeks. While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day,” Harry wrote in the book.

Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
Viral
Prince Harry Says His Brother Physically Attacked Him in Upcoming Book ‘Spare’
5 January, 03:58 GMT
He added that he was even suffering from frostbite at the April 2011 Kate and William wedding, which was watched by millions across the world.
In the book, the Duke of Sussex shed more light on his strained relationship with brother Prince William, and what prodded Harry to quit as a working member of the Royal Family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
