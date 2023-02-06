https://sputniknews.com/20230206/former-us-fighter-pilot-who-saw-ufos-calls-on-witnesses-to-break-fog-of-secrecy-report-incidents-1107020451.html

Former US Fighter Pilot Who Saw UFOs Calls on Witnesses to 'Break Fog of Secrecy', Report Incidents

After the US Congress passed a law requiring the Pentagon to produce annual reports on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), which were formerly called UFOs, an ex-US fighter pilot is calling on his colleagues to come forward.

Ryan Graves, a former US Navy fighter pilot who is now chair of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) UAP Integration & Outreach Committee (UAPIOC), was the first pilot to go public about his UAP sightings. In a Sunday op-ed in The Hill, a federal government-focused newspaper, he urged others to do the same.Last month, the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released its first report in what will become an annual series of summaries on the Pentagon’s efforts to find, track, investigate and explain UAPs. The Pentagon set up its new All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) last summer, which has taken up these tasks.Graves followed the concerns of the Pentagon and national security-connected lawmakers in framing the issue as one of potential dangers posed by US rivals, not as potential visits by extraterrestrial beings.On Sunday, the US Air Force shot down the unmanned Chinese high-altitude balloon over the southeastern US that Washington claimed was surveilling sensitive military sites. Beijing has denied the balloon is of military use, saying it’s a scientific balloon that blew off course. Such airships are commonly mistaken for UFOs due to their large size and white sunlight-reflecting color.Before the AARO was created, the US had mounted several investigations of UAPs and UFOs, the most notorious of which was Project Blue Book from 1952 to 1969, when the phenomenon of UFO sightings became an international sensation. Other programs followed, but each reached the same conclusion: the unexplained phenomena had either natural or terrestrial origin, and none of the evidence pointed toward them being spacecraft bringing visitors from other worlds.

