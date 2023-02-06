Chinese Premium EV Maker Nio Says Won’t ‘Follow Suit’ After Tesla Prompts Competitor Price Cuts

https://sputniknews.com/20230206/chinese-premium-ev-maker-nio-says-wont-follow-suit-after-tesla-prompts-competitor-price-cuts-1107022567.html

Nio, a Chinese maker of premium EVs, is unlikely to take part in the race to the bottom triggered by Tesla’s decision to cut prices, a senior executive told Chinese media.

Nio, a Chinese maker of premium EVs, is unlikely to take part in the race to the bottom triggered by Tesla’s decision to cut prices, a senior executive told Chinese media.That said, Nio still offers buyers discounts on certain models, including its ES8, ET7 and ES7 cars.Prompted by a US government policy promoting EV sales, the California-based EV maker Tesla announced last December it would slash prices on its Model 3 sedan and the Model Y sport utility vehicle to stay competitive. The law in question, the Inflation Reduction Act, excluded new Tesla buyers from an equivalent credit because the company’s sales were so high.According to China Merchants Bank data, in the week after Tesla implemented the discount on January 9, its sales shot up by 76% compared to the previous week.By comparison, Xpeng, Nio, and Li Auto, the country’s biggest domestic high-end EV makers, each reported a 50% drop in monthly sales in January 2023 from a year prior.In 2020, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers unveiled a plan to make all new vehicles sold in China “eco-friendly,” meaning they will be all-electric, hybrid electric-gasoline, or fuel cell-powered, by 2035. Beijing has subsidized EV makers since 2009 and to EV buyers the following year, although it ended the latter on January 1, 2023. However, a 10% tax reduction is still in effect until the end of the year.The policies have had a dramatic effect: EVs are expected to make 35% of all car sales in China this year, and could exceed 60% of global EV sales.

