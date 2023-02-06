https://sputniknews.com/20230206/americans-want-neither-biden-nor-trump-as-potus-poll-says-1106998759.html

Americans Want Neither Biden Nor Trump as POTUS, Poll Says

Americans Want Neither Biden Nor Trump as POTUS, Poll Says

The race for the Presidency in 2024 is about to begin and many want to know what ordinary Americans think about it. The results of the latest poll are discouraging.

2023-02-06T04:09+0000

2023-02-06T04:09+0000

2023-02-06T04:09+0000

americas

donald trump

joe biden

biden administration

2024 us presidential elections

2022 us midterm elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095294564_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_51ce6b199dbafcd0fbe1325881219057.jpg

According to a poll conducted The Washington Post and ABC, the possibility of a run-off for the White House between incumbent President Biden and former President Trump does not appeal to voters.More than half of voters from each of the two major US parties want neither Biden nor Trump to be their candidates in the 2024 US presidential election. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats and 49% of Republicans say they want someone else to be their candidate.In November, Trump launched his campaign and many experts expect that he will have to overcome strong opposition from within the party. Biden has only stated his intention to run for re-election, but so far no Democrats have said they plan to challenge him.According to the poll, Trump will win with 48% of the vote against 45% for Biden with a counting margin of error of 3.5%. At the same time 42% of respondents approve Biden job's results, while 53% disapprove, including 42% who disapprove strongly. The poll reflects a larger trend, with Biden's approval rating staying below 50% since June 2021.These results have been called surprising by some American media and it appears that Biden's rating has not risen despite the fact that in the midterm election in November 2022, the Democrats performed better than expected. Democrats managed to defend the majority in the Senate and put up a tough fight against the Republicans in the House.

https://sputniknews.com/20221231/year-end-review-the-good-bad--ugly-of-the-biden-administration-in-2022-1105866531.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

biden ratings, biden trump presidential bid 2024, why americans don't like biden, whom americans want to see president 2024, biden administration's ratings