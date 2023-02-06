https://sputniknews.com/20230206/-neo-nazi-leader-plotted-cascading-failure-attack-on-baltimore-power-grid-fbi-says-1107025921.html

Neo-Nazi Leader Plotted ‘Cascading Failure’ Attack on Baltimore Power Grid, FBI Says

The FBI has arrested two people in Maryland and accused them of planning an attack on the electrical grid in Baltimore, Maryland, in a manner similar to another attack in North Carolina last year.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Sara Clendaniel 34, and Brandon Russell, 27, planned to simultaneously attack five electrical substations in the Baltimore area using rifles as part of an effort to “completely destroy” the majority-Black city.“I think you should wait until like a week after it starts snowing for that other thing we talked about,” an internet user identified as Russell in the complaint wrote to the informant. The user said the “goal is for when most people are using max electricity” and that “follow on [attacks] could lead to cascading failure costing billions of dollars.”The Maryland port city of 576,000 is 62% Black and has been the focus of regular segments in conservative media in recent years as part of an effort to claim that crime is skyrocketing under the Biden administration as a consequence of left-wing demands for greater police accountability. Baltimore was the site of major protests in 2015 following the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, in police custody.“The threat posed by domestic violent extremists is evolving and persistent,” Thomas J. Sobocinski, the FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Baltimore field office, said in a Department of Justice release announcing the duo’s arrests. Their charges could put them in prison for 20 years.Clendaniel is also on probation, having been previously imprisoned for robbing convenience stores with a machete. The two met while behind bars.A second attack last month targeted a substation about an hour away, but failed to trigger an electrical outage. The FBI does not believe the two North Carolina attacks to be connected, but has issued a $25,000 reward for information about either incident.There have also been similar electrical grid attacks in Oregon and Washington state in recent months.Calling substations “sitting ducks, worthy prey,” the pamphlet argues that “so long as the power turns on, the status quo, the downward decline of our [white] race, and the increase in nonwhites in our lands will carry on unhindered.” It calls on adherents to carry out “more fruitful acts that will REALLY harm the system and brings us closer to the collapse that is needed for our race to once again thrive on this planet.”

