Which Countries Invaded Iraq?
Weapons of mass destruction were never found in Iraq, however, Powell made the case for the US to invade Iraq the following month, bringing death and destruction to the Middle East.The invasion began on March 19, 2003 with air strikes, and boots on the ground on March 20. Less than a month into the invasion, Baghdad fell to the US-led coalition forces. The war, however, didn't end there, later evolving into a civil conflict, and drawing more foreign countries into hostilities.So, which countries invaded Iraq over the years of the war? Check out a Sputnik infographic to find out more.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
08:30 GMT 05.02.2023 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 06.02.2023)
February 5 marks 20 years since then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell lied to the UN, claiming that Iraq was developing weapons of mass destruction. Powell held up a vial of what he said could contain anthrax as "proof," asserting that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein had links to al-Qaeda*.
Weapons of mass destruction were never found in Iraq, however, Powell made the case for the US to invade Iraq
the following month, bringing death and destruction to the Middle East.
The invasion began on March 19, 2003 with air strikes, and boots on the ground on March 20. Less than a month into the invasion, Baghdad fell to the US-led coalition forces. The war, however, didn't end there, later evolving into a civil conflict, and drawing more foreign countries into hostilities.
So, which countries invaded Iraq over the years of the war? Check out a Sputnik infographic to find out more.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia.