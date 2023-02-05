https://sputniknews.com/20230205/taliban-say-want-to-partake-in-multilateral-meeting-on-afghanistan-in-moscow-next-week-1106995178.html

Taliban Say Want to Partake in Multilateral Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow Next Week

Taliban Say Want to Partake in Multilateral Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow Next Week

A representative of the Taliban should take part in a meeting of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue, scheduled to take place in Moscow next week

2023-02-05T21:37+0000

2023-02-05T21:37+0000

2023-02-05T21:37+0000

world

afghanistan

moscow

security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106221113_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7de4842b83c3c51ed6bcd50907dc82ba.jpg

The meeting is currently scheduled to include security officials from Central Asia, Pakistan, India China and Russia. An Iranian National Security Advisor will also expected to participate.On Saturday, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani is expected to take part in the meeting among other high ranking security officials from the region. The last round of multilateral consultations of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in May 2022, with the participation of representatives from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

afghanistan

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taliban, moscow, afghanistan, security council