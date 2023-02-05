https://sputniknews.com/20230205/taliban-say-want-to-partake-in-multilateral-meeting-on-afghanistan-in-moscow-next-week-1106995178.html
Taliban Say Want to Partake in Multilateral Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow Next Week
Taliban Say Want to Partake in Multilateral Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow Next Week
A representative of the Taliban should take part in a meeting of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue, scheduled to take place in Moscow next week
2023-02-05T21:37+0000
2023-02-05T21:37+0000
2023-02-05T21:37+0000
world
afghanistan
moscow
security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106221113_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7de4842b83c3c51ed6bcd50907dc82ba.jpg
The meeting is currently scheduled to include security officials from Central Asia, Pakistan, India China and Russia. An Iranian National Security Advisor will also expected to participate.On Saturday, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani is expected to take part in the meeting among other high ranking security officials from the region. The last round of multilateral consultations of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in May 2022, with the participation of representatives from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
afghanistan
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106221113_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_057f8fd07cff00e0df93b1f26ba536a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taliban, moscow, afghanistan, security council
taliban, moscow, afghanistan, security council
Taliban Say Want to Partake in Multilateral Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow Next Week
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A representative of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) should take part in a meeting of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue, scheduled to take place in Moscow next week, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday.
The meeting is currently scheduled to include security officials from Central Asia, Pakistan, India China and Russia. An Iranian National Security Advisor will also expected to participate.
"The Islamic Emirate [of Afghanistan] has not yet been invited, but those meetings that discuss Afghanistan, Afghanistan should be included to defend its position and discuss the issues," Mujahid said, as quoted by the Tolo News broadcaster.
On Saturday, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani is expected to take part in the meeting among other high ranking security officials from the region.
The last round of multilateral consultations of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in May 2022, with the participation of representatives from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.