Rocket Sirens Sound Across Israeli City Sderot, Other Gaza Border Towns
Rocket sirens sounded across the Israeli city of Sderot and other towns near the Gaza border on Sunday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's unit.
Rocket sirens sounded across the Israeli city of Sderot and other towns near the Gaza border on Sunday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's unit. Local residents reported no explosions on the ground.According to media reports, sirens were sounded in the areas of Sapir College, Gevim, Ivim, Nir Am, and Or Haner. The IDF is looking into the cause.Overnight, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media reports, the intercepted aircraft was a suspected drone, and the interception came after reports of an explosion in Sderot.Earlier this week, the IDF struck what it claimed were weapon production and storage facilities in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night after rocket sirens sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am the night before.The rocket alert comes amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed nine Palestinians and injured 20 others on January 26. Israel claims to have neutralized Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terror attacks. The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a terrorist shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem, while two others were wounded in a different shooting in the City of David the following day. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the attacks.
Rocket sirens sounded across the Israeli city of Sderot and other towns near the Gaza border on Sunday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's unit.
Local residents reported no explosions on the ground.
According to media reports, sirens were sounded in the areas of Sapir College, Gevim, Ivim, Nir Am, and Or Haner. The IDF is looking into the cause.
Overnight, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media reports, the intercepted aircraft was a suspected drone, and the interception came after reports of an explosion in Sderot.
Earlier this week, the IDF struck what it claimed were weapon production and storage facilities in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night after rocket sirens sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am the night before.
The rocket alert comes amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin
that killed nine Palestinians and injured 20 others on January 26. Israel claims to have neutralized Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terror attacks. The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a terrorist shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem, while two others were wounded in a different shooting in the City of David the following day. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the attacks.