Rocket Sirens Sound Across Israeli City Sderot, Other Gaza Border Towns
Rocket Sirens Sound Across Israeli City Sderot, Other Gaza Border Towns
Rocket sirens sounded across the Israeli city of Sderot and other towns near the Gaza border on Sunday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's unit.
The rocket alert comes amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed nine Palestinians and injured 20 others on January 26. Israel claims to have neutralized Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terror attacks. The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a terrorist shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem, while two others were wounded in a different shooting in the City of David the following day. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the attacks.
Rocket Sirens Sound Across Israeli City Sderot, Other Gaza Border Towns

15:52 GMT 05.02.2023 (Updated: 16:11 GMT 05.02.2023)
© AFP 2023 / MENAHEM KAHANAIsrael's Iron Dome aerial defence system is launched to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, above the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on May 18, 2021.
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system is launched to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, above the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on May 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / MENAHEM KAHANA
The alert comes hours after Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted a suspected drone over the Gaza Strip.
Rocket sirens sounded across the Israeli city of Sderot and other towns near the Gaza border on Sunday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's unit.
Local residents reported no explosions on the ground.
According to media reports, sirens were sounded in the areas of Sapir College, Gevim, Ivim, Nir Am, and Or Haner. The IDF is looking into the cause.
Israeli Border Police officers secure a checkpoint used by Palestinians to cross from the West Bank into Jerusalem, for the first Friday prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, at the Qalandia Israeli army checkpoint, west of Ramallah, April 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2023
World
Six Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in Refugee Camp in West Bank, Media Reports
Yesterday, 12:58 GMT
Overnight, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media reports, the intercepted aircraft was a suspected drone, and the interception came after reports of an explosion in Sderot.
Earlier this week, the IDF struck what it claimed were weapon production and storage facilities in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night after rocket sirens sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am the night before.
The rocket alert comes amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed nine Palestinians and injured 20 others on January 26. Israel claims to have neutralized Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terror attacks. The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a terrorist shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem, while two others were wounded in a different shooting in the City of David the following day. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the attacks.
