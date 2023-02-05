https://sputniknews.com/20230205/rocket-sirens-sound-across-israeli-city-sderot-other-gaza-border-towns-1106992233.html

Rocket Sirens Sound Across Israeli City Sderot, Other Gaza Border Towns

Rocket Sirens Sound Across Israeli City Sderot, Other Gaza Border Towns

Rocket sirens sounded across the Israeli city of Sderot and other towns near the Gaza border on Sunday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's unit.

2023-02-05T15:52+0000

2023-02-05T15:52+0000

2023-02-05T16:11+0000

world

middle east

israel

israel-gaza conflict

gaza

gaza violence

gaza border

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083541398_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_73e39d478d414776d2a6374fe3306fdb.jpg

Rocket sirens sounded across the Israeli city of Sderot and other towns near the Gaza border on Sunday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's unit. Local residents reported no explosions on the ground.According to media reports, sirens were sounded in the areas of Sapir College, Gevim, Ivim, Nir Am, and Or Haner. The IDF is looking into the cause.Overnight, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media reports, the intercepted aircraft was a suspected drone, and the interception came after reports of an explosion in Sderot.Earlier this week, the IDF struck what it claimed were weapon production and storage facilities in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night after rocket sirens sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am the night before.The rocket alert comes amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed nine Palestinians and injured 20 others on January 26. Israel claims to have neutralized Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terror attacks. The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a terrorist shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem, while two others were wounded in a different shooting in the City of David the following day. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the attacks.

https://sputniknews.com/20230204/six-palestinians-injured-by-israeli-forces-in-refugee-camp-in-west-bank-media-reports-1106976412.html

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rocket alert israel, rocket sirens, sderot rocket, sderor sirens, gaza border, israel-gaza escalation