https://sputniknews.com/20230205/pope-francis-archbishop-of-canterbury-and-presbyterian-minister-condemn-anti-lgbt-laws--1106995750.html

Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian Minister Condemn Anti-LGBT Laws

Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian Minister Condemn Anti-LGBT Laws

Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister have condemned the criminalization of the LGBT community. Such actions stay in line with recent increasing calls to ease the stigma on homosexuality.

2023-02-05T23:27+0000

2023-02-05T23:27+0000

2023-02-05T23:27+0000

world

pope francis

justin welby

church

homosexuality

homophobia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/05/1106995306_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_efee3ffe1c3d6f4e3ddbe1649c4b65e8.jpg

Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and the top Presbyterian minister have condemned the criminalization of the LGBT community. They made the statement as part of a joint press conference on their return from a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage in South Sudan, one of 67 countries where homosexuality is prosecuted.Pope Francis repeated his earlier statements that anti-LGBT laws are "unjust":The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he would cite the Pope's words at the forthcoming General Synod meeting:This statement by the Archbishop of Canterbury was preceded by a recent decision by the Church of England to grant blessings for same-sex couples wishing to marry. The Vatican forbids both gay marriage and blessings for same-sex unions.Welby also said the issue had been raised at two previous Lambeth Conferences of the broader Anglican Communion, which includes churches in Africa and the Middle East. And while the conference has each time spoken out against the criminalization of LGBT people, "It has not really changed many people's minds," he said.The Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, the Presbyterian moderator of the Church of Scotland shared his views on the issue:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

pope francis, justin welby archbishop of canterbury, iain greenshields presbyterian minister, church's words on gays, what did pope francis say about lgbt, why church tolerates gays, pope francis trip to south sudan