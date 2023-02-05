https://sputniknews.com/20230205/pope-francis-archbishop-of-canterbury-and-presbyterian-minister-condemn-anti-lgbt-laws--1106995750.html
Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian Minister Condemn Anti-LGBT Laws
Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian Minister Condemn Anti-LGBT Laws
Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister have condemned the criminalization of the LGBT community. Such actions stay in line with recent increasing calls to ease the stigma on homosexuality.
2023-02-05T23:27+0000
2023-02-05T23:27+0000
2023-02-05T23:27+0000
world
pope francis
justin welby
church
homosexuality
homophobia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/05/1106995306_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_efee3ffe1c3d6f4e3ddbe1649c4b65e8.jpg
Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and the top Presbyterian minister have condemned the criminalization of the LGBT community. They made the statement as part of a joint press conference on their return from a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage in South Sudan, one of 67 countries where homosexuality is prosecuted.Pope Francis repeated his earlier statements that anti-LGBT laws are "unjust":The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he would cite the Pope's words at the forthcoming General Synod meeting:This statement by the Archbishop of Canterbury was preceded by a recent decision by the Church of England to grant blessings for same-sex couples wishing to marry. The Vatican forbids both gay marriage and blessings for same-sex unions.Welby also said the issue had been raised at two previous Lambeth Conferences of the broader Anglican Communion, which includes churches in Africa and the Middle East. And while the conference has each time spoken out against the criminalization of LGBT people, "It has not really changed many people's minds," he said.The Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, the Presbyterian moderator of the Church of Scotland shared his views on the issue:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/05/1106995306_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ea7a3ba8bec69e6deb0147b65909afd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pope francis, justin welby archbishop of canterbury, iain greenshields presbyterian minister, church's words on gays, what did pope francis say about lgbt, why church tolerates gays, pope francis trip to south sudan
pope francis, justin welby archbishop of canterbury, iain greenshields presbyterian minister, church's words on gays, what did pope francis say about lgbt, why church tolerates gays, pope francis trip to south sudan
Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian Minister Condemn Anti-LGBT Laws
The official current positions of Christian denominations on homosexuality generally differ little. However, in recent years, there have been increasing calls to ease the stigma on homosexuality.
Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and the top Presbyterian minister have condemned the criminalization of the LGBT community. They made the statement as part of a joint press conference on their return
from a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage in South Sudan
, one of 67 countries where homosexuality is prosecuted.
Pope Francis repeated his earlier statements that anti-LGBT laws are "unjust":
"To condemn someone like this is a sin," he said. "Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice. People with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God Loves them. God accompanies them."
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he would cite the Pope's words at the forthcoming General Synod meeting:
"I wish I had spoken as eloquently and clearly as the pope. I entirely agree with every word he said," said Welby.
This statement by the Archbishop of Canterbury was preceded by a recent decision by the Church of England to grant blessings for same-sex couples wishing to marry. The Vatican forbids both gay marriage and blessings for same-sex unions.
Welby also said the issue had been raised at two previous Lambeth Conferences of the broader Anglican Communion
, which includes churches in Africa and the Middle East. And while the conference has each time spoken out against the criminalization of LGBT people, "It has not really changed many people's minds,
" he said.
The Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, the Presbyterian moderator of the Church of Scotland shared his views on the issue:
"There is nowhere in my reading of the four Gospels where I see Jesus turning anyone away," he said. "There is nowhere in the four Gospels where I see anything other than Jesus expressing love to whomever he meets. And as Christians, that is the only expression that we can possibly give to any human being, in any circumstance."