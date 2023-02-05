https://sputniknews.com/20230205/poland-to-start-building-electric-barrier-on-border-with-russia-in-march-1106994521.html

Poland to Start Building Electric Barrier on Border With Russia in March

Poland will start building an electric fence on its border with Russia's Kaliningrad region in March, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalska said on Sunday.

The Polish military is currently installing a barbed wire fence on the border with the Kaliningrad region. In late 2022, the Polish authorities signed a $84mln contract to build an electric barrier on the Polish-Russian border.The spokeswoman added that the barrier would be a system of detectors and cameras that would allow border guards to control the situation on the border on a regular basis regardless of weather conditions.Last year, Polish officials stated that the country was building barriers near the Kaliningrad region to prevent a migrant crisis similar to the one that arose on the border with Belarus in 2021.At the same time, the situation on the Russian-Polish border has been stable, according to Poland's border guard, with just 11 cases of illegal crossing from Russia to Poland registered over the past year.

