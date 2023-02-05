https://sputniknews.com/20230205/meghan-markles-half-sister-wants-prince-harry-to-testify-against-his-wife-over-malicious-lies-1106988181.html

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Wants Prince Harry to Testify Against His Wife Over 'Malicious Lies'

Samantha Markle, the estranged sister of Meghan Markle, has reportedly called on Prince Harry to testify in a libel case in the United States against his wife.

Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, has reportedly called on Prince Harry to testify in a libel case in the United States against his wife.According to legal documents seen by British media, Samantha formally asked Harry to participate in the affidavit procedure via a video link.She also wants Meghan to testify separately from the prince on camera the day before Harry's interrogation.Samantha is suing Meghan for $72,000 in damages. She claims her reputation was ruined by “malicious lies” told about her childhood to Oprah Winfrey during the bombshell 2021 interview.According to reports, Samantha has requested her sister to make 38 separate admissions in the case. Among the admissions, she allegedly wants Meghan to publicly state that both the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles "are not racist".Likewise, Samantha has reportedly called on statements from her father Thomas Markle, her daughter Ashleigh Hale, who has forged a close relationship with Meghan, former royal aide Jason Knauf, and online security expert Christopher Bouzy.Samantha's new case against the Duchess of Sussex was opened on Friday night, in the US state of Florida.Samantha Markle first brought a lawsuit against her half-sister in March 2022, arguing that Meghan defamed her by claiming that she had grown up as an only child during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Previously, the Duchess' legal team responded to the lawsuit by saying that her comment about growing up as an only child was a “feeling” and not a “fact”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in May 2018, stepped down from their official royal duties in January 2021 to embark on a journey of financial independence, exploring new careers and settling in California. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relations of indifference, pressure and even racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the rest of the royal family has remained strained, with tensions rising dramatically after the release of a new Netflix docuseries, 'Harry and Meghan.

